Thibodeaux Says He'll 'Just Play My Game' as Giants' Pass Rush Looks to Rev Up

Show up, and do your job.

That’s the approach New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has always taken, and it’s not expected to change this week as the fifth-year linebacker sees his role increase after fellow outside linebacker Brian Burns suffered a season-ending injury.

“I’ve just got to play my game,” he said regarding an increased role. “I’ve got to command, and I’ve got to make my presence known just by playing hard, making plays, and being there for my team.”

A growing number of people believe Thibodeaux, the Giants first-round pick in the 2022 draft, hasn’t done his job through three games this season, despite his talent.

Per PFF metrics , he has yet to register a sack and has four pressures in 58 pass-rush snaps, with a team-worst 1.9% pass-rush win rate among the four linebackers who have rushed the passer at least 15 times this season, despite a 6.9% pressure rate.

His pressures, by the way, have been split, with two coming on the edge and two coming at defensive tackle, according to NFL+.

Converting pressures to sacks will be key for the 25-year-old defender, who is due to hit free agency after this season and is undoubtedly looking for a big payday.

The challenge for Thibodeaux as he moves to the outside is that, at 258 pounds, he's often pitted against heavier opponents who have at least a 50-pound advantage over him.

If Thibodeaux is going to neutralize his size disadvantage, one thing he can do is diversify his pass-rush moves with counter approaches so he’s not getting locked up or pushed out of the rush lane.

So far on tape, Thibodeaux has been relying too much on outside speed rushes, which can be easily neutralized. By mixing up his pass-rush plans from snap to snap, he becomes less predictable and puts himself in a better position to win more battles.

Whatever path Thibodeaux decides to take, he knows he can’t let the roadblocks in his way get the best of him.

“I think that's kind of a pillar that my vets kind of teach me: when things start getting cloudy, just go back to doing the fundamentals,” he said.

“For me individually, being a better player and then us being a better defense for the Giants.”

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