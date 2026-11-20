New York Giants rookie receiver Malachi Fields has been an afterthought in an offense that has primarily featured tight end Isaiah Likely and receiver Malik Nabers as its main pass targets.

But of late, Fields, for whom the Giants traded back into the third round of the 2026 draft so they could select him out of Notre Dame, has been quietly making a case for a bigger piece of the pie.

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound Fields has caught 22 of 38 targets for 350 yards and one touchdown. Of that yardage, 108 yards have come after the catch, and he has also proven to be a sure-handed receiver who has yet to drop a pass.

“Not surprised at all with him,” said offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. “You all have heard me talk about him all camp. His ceiling — when we have this conversation five years from now, you’re going to think about this question you’re asking me because he’s really good.”

Nabers agreed with Nagy’s assessment.

“Just giving him the ball in space, I think he gets open pretty well,” he said. “I think he has good feet for how tall he is; he runs fast, can track the ball well.

“He gets in and out of his breaks. We’ve been seeing it on film, so I’m happy we’re giving him more opportunities to get into a rhythm and get him more plays.”

Not only has Fields been solid as a receiver, but his physicality has also shown up on tape as a downfield blocker for the running game. So one would think an expanded role might be on deck for the 23-year-old, right?

Maybe not just yet, but it’s certainly not going to be because of Fields’ performance.

“When you look at Malachi, he’s catching the football, which is your number one job as a receiver, and also making blocks and then making plays when he’s supposed to,” said Nagy.

“He’s got great talent. He does everything right. And I think that ceiling is just going to continue to get higher and higher.”

Nabers added, “As young as he is coming into this league, he’s making the most of every chance that he gets, every opportunity, so he’ll get more for sure.”

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