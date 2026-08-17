Malik Nabers Takes Another Major Step in ACL Comeback

The dog has started barking inside New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, who continues his comeback from a torn ACL suffered last season.

Nabers, who has seen a gradual increase in his daily workload since the start of camp, took part in his first significant team drills during Monday’s practice, conducted in shells.

The third-year receiver participated in four reps during 11-on-11 drills (no pass targets) and three in 7-on-7 (three receptions).

“It was good, felt good,” he said after practice. “Felt good getting some team reps, getting out there, catching the football.”

It’s been a long haul for Nabers, who has had to balance being patient with wanting to be able to toss aside the red jersey he’s donned for the last two weeks and get back to doing everything the way he did before his injury.

But anytime he feels the slightest tinge of frustration, he remembers that slow and steady wins the race.

“The most important thing right now is my health,” he said. “So, I'm taking each step accordingly and just making sure my body feels good with taking the next step week by week or day by day or whatever they want to do. So, just letting them know how my body feels.”

Nabers has been so excited to get back to doing more football that, at one point after catching one of his 7-on-7 reps, he slammed the ball down with excitement.

“It's just that dog in me is just barking a little bit,” he said of his action. “It's just like, he’s coming. That was just a little spark. So, it was just letting everybody know he's coming; he's waking up a little bit.”

Will that “dog” in him be fully awakened in time for Week 1 of the regular season?

“As I said, the most important thing is my health,” he said, declining to say if he was on track for Week 1.

“The most important thing is just completing every milestone that they have in front of me, giving good effort, continuing to come out here, and being a great teammate.”

Several Injured Giants Returned to Practice

The Giants had several injured players return to practice on Monday, among them cornerbacks Paulson Adebo (hamstring), Dru Phillips (knee), and Greg Newsome II (knee).

Also returning to practice were offensive linemen John Michael Schmitz (concussion) and Lucas Patrick (knee).

Running back Dante Miller (groin) and receiver Jalin Hyatt (leg/ankle) were not spotted at practice. Miller, as was anticipated, was waived/injured to make room for the signing of former Ravens linebacker Chandler Martin.

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