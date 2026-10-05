Giants-Cardinals Winners and Losers: Arvell Reese Arrives, Deonte Banks Gets Redemption

The New York Giants were an offseason darling after hiring John Harbaugh and making intriguing roster additions. Although the campaign has already packed some brutal lows, this squad is validating the preseason optimism.

The Giants emerged from a thrilling showdown at MetLife Stadium as 36-24 victors over the Arizona Cardinals and now occupy sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

They won't win any beauty contests. Still, a 3-1 record is worth celebrating, especially for a franchise that has been extremely unsuccessful and extremely unlucky for the better part of a decade and a half.

We're going to shine the light on some of the players who thrived on Sunday , and a few who stumbled a bit. Here are Big Blue's Week 4 winners and losers.

Winners

Arvell Reese, LB

There were some scuffles over the first two weeks, but Arvell Reese has officially arrived. The rookie linebacker left an indelible mark on this game, disrupting the Cardinals' plans throughout the afternoon and across the field.

Reese forced a Jacoby Brissett interception with overwhelming pressure, and then recorded a pick himself that led to a go-ahead touchdown late in the first half, posted nine solo tackles and totaled nine stops. Simply put, he was an all-encompassing presence.

The No. 5 overall pick flashed promise in his first two games and made a noticeable impact against the Tennessee Titans. On this day, he became an absolute game-wrecker. While it can be tricky for rookies to maintain consistency, Reese proved plenty with this performance.

Malik Nabers, WR

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs the ball during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense will once again steal the headlines, but Malik Nabers cannot fly under the radar after what he accomplished in front of the home crowd. The dynamic wide receiver posted his first truly big game since suffering a season-ending knee injury last year in a Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nabers recorded six receptions for 112 yards and scored his first touchdown since returning from his ACL injury . He was an igniting force for a passing offense that remains erratic with Jameis Winston under center. Those understandably worried about that duo's chemistry got a delightful surprise.

No. 1 formally reintroduced himself as a star pass-catcher who can elevate those around him. The next step is stacking show-stopping performances.

Deonte Banks, CB

Arvell Reese arrived, Malik Nabers returned to form, and Deonte Banks had his huge comeback moment. From draft bust and potential roster cut to Week 4 hero, he's finding new life under John Harbaugh and Dennard Wilson.

The stats will not do Banks justice. Although he allowed two touchdowns and was called for a questionable pass interference penalty with 27 seconds remaining, Banks looked like a team's No. 1 cornerback. Fans should be mighty grateful that the G-Men gave him another chance.

Banks posted four pass breakups against Arizona. Directly after his last one, which came on third-and-goal against All-Pro tight end Trey McBride, he clinched the win with New York's second consecutive game-ending interception.

After missing the last two weeks with a calf injury, Banks enjoyed possibly his best outing to date. He needed this, and so did the Giants.

Abdul Carter, OLB

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You will not find a sack in his stat line, but Abdul Carter was easy to notice. The second-year outside linebacker kept Brissett on his heels for much of the fourth quarter.

Eight of his nine pressures came in less than 2.5 seconds , according to Next Gen Stats, perfectly illustrating his elusiveness and relentlessness. Dennard Wilson blitzed Arizona more than 50 percent of the time, enabling Carter to do what he does best.

The sacks will come. Meanwhile, fans should still take pleasure in watching No. 3 make opposing QBs squirm.

Shelby Harris, DT

It looked like fans' worst fears were coming true through the first three weeks of the season. Shelby Harris played fewer than 30 defensive snaps per game and performed far below his career standard. Well, the 35-year-old is not in Father Time's grasp quite yet.

Harris is responsible for one of the most important plays of the game, batting down the Brissett pass that directly led to an Arvell Reese interception and, by extension, a crucial Big Blue touchdown. His game went beyond that one impactful down, though.

The veteran defensive tackle stayed active on run defense, recording two stops, and was a key reason why New York settled down after the Cardinals began the game with back-to-back scoring drives.

There will be quiet days, but Harris' tank is obviously not empty.

Bryan Hudson, C

Center Bryan Hudson started ahead of John Michael Schmitz, a player arguably considered the weak link on the line, and Hudson flourished.

He allowed no sacks, hurries or pressures in 67 offensive snaps , per Pro Football Focus, giving fans a glimpse of the type of play they could potentially see in the middle of the offensive line.

Undrafted out of Louisville in 2024, Hudson finally got a chance to carry a legitimate NFL workload.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., Returner

The third-year running back definitely left an imprint as a kick returner.

Following a Tyler Allgeier rushing score that put the Cardinals up 14-3 in the first quarter, Tyrone Tracy Jr. immediately injected energy into the Giants' offense with a 55-yard return. New York had to settle for a field goal, but the explosive play let the team keep pace with the visitors.

Tracy has more burst than any current Big Blue ball-carrier, so it is good to know that former special teams coordinator John Harbaugh can still utilize his talents.

Losers

Cam Skattebo and Najee Harris

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Najee Harris (23) runs the ball during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the offensive line shares in the blame for an inexcusably inefficient New York rushing attack, the running back room had a collectively brutal afternoon in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Cam Skattebo logged 18 carries for only 58 yards and is now averaging 3.5 yards per attempt this season.

Najee Harris failed to build on a standout showing against Tennessee, logging nine carries for 30 yards and fumbling in the fourth quarter in Cardinals territory.

(Tyrone Tracy received just one touch on offense, for minus-1 yard.)

In short, the results weren't anything to write home about. With Jaxson Dart sidelined for the rest of the year, this squad must establish the run to manufacture points consistently. Greg Roman will have to adjust the game plan this week.

John Michael Schmitz, C

New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels wrong to slot the 27-year-old center here after he and his wife welcomed their first child, but it is hard to view his current standing with the team in a positive light.

Because he missed a couple of practices due to the birth of his baby, Harbaugh played Bryan Hudson instead. The Giants head coach assured the media that this development is not a long-term thing, but nobody can argue with the results. Hudson stepped up and now deserves more consideration.

Schmitz hasn't put together a strong enough body of work to guarantee himself the starting position for the rest of the season. Will he get another chance this season? That's hard to say, but as one of three active players to ride the bench this week, Schmitz has officially been put on notice.

Francis Mauigoa, RG

It is hard to evaluate a rookie properly after just a couple of weeks. However, with a quarter of the campaign nearly complete, it is fair to critique Francis Mauigoa's latest performance.

The young right guard has arguably been one of the best offensive linemen in his class so far, but he struggled against Arizona . Mauigoa surrendered one sack, three hurries and five pressures, per PFF.

The former Miami mauler had a "welcome to the NFL" experience at MetLife, and he will need to learn from it moving forward.

Don't expect him to spend much time on this list, however.

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