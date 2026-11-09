Giants WR Malik Nabers Responds to Broadcasters’ Criticism

At times during the New York Giants’ 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, receiver Malik Nabers didn’t seem very happy.

At least that’s how Fox Sports play-by-play man Joe Davis and color analyst and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen saw things based on Nabers’ body language.

Davis said Nabers’ body language “has been terrible today,” and Olsen agreed.

When Nabers learned of the criticism, he took to his Instagram account to fire back at the duo.

“(Y’all) be trying (to) create a narrative on me so bad, it’s actually crazy,” Nabers wrote in an IG story.

“If you (don’t) like the way I play the game, keep the camera off me!! SIMPLE! But (Olsen) calling me a bad teammate when every team I’ve been on, there’s NOBODY I’ve played with (that) has said (that about) me is crazy!

“My face is the same way if I’m having a good game, bad, winning or losing. If it’s a problem: 1. Keep the camera off of me. 2. Pray (about) it! Simple.”

Davis and Olsen may have been onto something regarding Nabers' frustration level, who finished with five receptions for 43 yards and dropped a 20-yard touchdown pass from J.J. McCarthy.

After the game, Nabers was asked about the offense’s ebb and flow and admitted to having some frustration.

“I felt like we were just lackadaisical out there, just playing, letting the game come,” he said.

“I feel like in a division game you have to go attack people, you have to go attack the game. I felt like we were lollygagging our way through the game.

“I had frustration about that, trying to wake everybody up just to make sure we’re playing a game right now. We need this win. So I was just frustrated about how we were handling the offense.”

Nabers said that at halftime the coaches challenged the players to come out with more fire, which they did in taking the 13-8 lead in the third quarter.

Nabers has also not been shy about his growth as a leader or his voice, saying that he's no afraid to speak up if he sees or senses something isn't right.

Earlier this season, he spoke up about not getting the ball enough, a problem that was corrected.

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