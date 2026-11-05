Malik Nabers Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October

The New York Giants have finally seen the best of wide receiver Malik Nabers since his return from an ACL injury in 2025, and the rest of the league is taking notice.

The NFL named Nabers NFC Offensive Player of the Month after a highly productive October for the third-year pass catcher. The recognition is Nabers’ first since the Giants drafted him with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 draft, and it makes him the first wide receiver to bring it home to East Rutherford.

The other six award winners for Big Blue are Tiki Barber (three-time winner), Kerry Collins (December 2002), Brandon Jacobs (October 2007), Eli Manning (November 2008), David Meggett (September 1994) and Phil Simms (December 1986).

Nabers joined the Giants carrying immense expectations for a high first-round selection and another talented receiver from the LSU pipeline, where he authored back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023 and finished his career with 189 catches, 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns.

It looked like Nabers, now 23, was on the fast track to becoming one of the best pass catchers in Giants history after his rookie season, when he amassed 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. His reception total was the most among all first-year players in his class.

The next season, Nabers’ promising start was cut short by a torn ACL in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, in rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart’s first NFL start, leaving the young signal caller without his trusty No. 1 target to ease the transition.

There was concern about how quickly Nabers would return in his first year under head coach John Harbaugh, and what his abilities would look like coming off a significant injury and long rehab.

No. 1 made it back to the field in time for the Giants’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, announcing his return with six catches for 69 yards and flashing his vertical skills with a long of 16 yards to help New York defeat its division rival 28-20 in front of the blue faithful.

Despite losing the long-awaited chance to pair with Dart when the quarterback went down for the season in Week 2, and having to find chemistry with two other quarterbacks in Jameis Winston and J.J. McCarthy, Nabers has been stellar in reminding everyone why he was the most coveted receiver in his class.

With October in the books, he finished atop the league with 36 catches for 509 yards and the two aforementioned scores. His 36 receptions were second-most in the same span and helped the Giants go 2-1-1 to establish a strong grip on first place in the NFC East.

Nabers leads the Giants with 48 receptions on 70 targets for 605 yards (12.6 average) and two receiving touchdowns after seven starts this season.

He is also on a four-game streak of 100-plus receiving yards, including a season-high 165 yards on 12 catches against the Saints in Week 6. It is the longest active streak in the league and matches the franchise’s second-longest run, set by Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014.

The pairing of Nabers and McCarthy has gotten off to a solid start as the two playmakers have become familiar with each other and aim to push the Giants’ success into the second half of the year.

After Nabers vowed to get open for his new starting gunslinger and delivered in the team’s most recent victory over the Houston Texans, he’ll have another chance to dominate Sunday when the Giants travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in the first of two highly important divisional meetings.

One can’t deny he is making the Giants fan base excited for what the next couple of months could bring. He also shines a light on his alma mater with his award, becoming the third LSU product to earn it, joining quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

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