Giants Midseason Awards: Best Players, Biggest Surprises and the Turning Point

As their Week 8 bye comes to a close, the New York Giants continue to take stock of their performance through the first seven games.

For the first time since 2015, Big Blue sits atop the NFC East with a 4-2-1 record . By adopting a structured yet proactive approach across all three phases of the game, veteran coach John Harbaugh has the Giants in contention for a playoff spot in just his first season at the helm.

Despite losing starting quarterback Jaxson Dart and outside linebacker Brian Burns to season-ending injuries, several team members have stepped up to help the Giants become one of the NFL’s best comeback stories to date.

With that in mind, here are the Giants players (and one moment) most deserving of accolades so far in 2026.

Best Offensive Player: Malik Nabers

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs the ball during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the Giants’ Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Nabers had not seen regular-season action since suffering an ACL tear in Week 4 of the 2025 season. As such, both fans and media alike questioned whether he would be healthy enough to be productive in 2026.

Yet, just one year after his season-ending injury, Nabers leads all Giants pass-catchers with 605 receiving yards on 48 catches with two touchdowns.

Not only has the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft logged receptions of 46, 42, and 39 yards this season, but he has also compiled 158 yards after the catch. Whether he is catching passes from Dart, 12-year veteran Jameis Winston, or newly installed starter J.J. McCarthy, Nabers has routinely proven himself to be New York’s most dangerous receiving threat.

As a result, Nabers edges out tight end Isaiah Likely by a hair as the Giants’ top offensive player in the first half of the season.

Best Defensive Player: Abdul Carter

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field and New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) celebrates after a stop on fourth down during overtime at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though strong cases could be made for safety Jevon Holland and rookie linebacker Arvell Reese, Carter has been the most consistent presence in coordinator Dennard Wilson’s defense.

The third overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft has played 88% (288) of the team’s defensive snaps.

At the start of Week 8, Carter was tied with Miami Dolphins defensive end Chop Robinson for the NFL lead in pass-rush win rate (35%) by an edge rusher, per ESPN. This year, he has compiled 18 total tackles, seven quarterback hits, and two sacks.

Few pass rushers in the NFL can offer speed-to-power techniques the way Carter can. His athleticism and instincts give him the chance to be a consistent, disruptive force in the pocket against opposing quarterbacks, only increasing his already high value to New York’s defense.

Best Rookie: Arvell Reese

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) celebrates as he leaves the field following a win against the Dallas Cowboys in the game at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some may understandably consider New York’s fifth overall selection in April’s draft their best defensive player to date, Reese has left little doubt about his status as their top rookie.

Through the Giants’ first seven games this season, Reese leads the team with 56 total tackles, along with 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.

The 6-foot-4, 243-pounder has been New York’s top triple threat, demonstrating high-level prowess in stopping the run, dropping into coverage, and rushing the passer.

As a result, Reese has found comfort playing all over the field. Though he is unquestionably at his best when aligned inside, he has also been a factor on the edge when called upon to help in the pass rush.

Should he continue his success into this season’s second act, Reese will help the Giants earn a playoff berth.

Best Special Teams Player: Jordan Stout

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants punter Jordan Stout (15) punts the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Nabers or Carter, Stout rarely makes the highlight reels. Still, it is hard to imagine the Giants having the type of success they’ve had this season without their veteran punter.

Entering Week 8, Stout led the NFL in yards per punt, averaging 51.6. In fact, 12 of his punts have landed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

When the offense has struggled to move the ball, the 28-year-old routinely flips the field beyond 50 yards. His longest punt of the season traveled 78 yards during New York’s Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Named a first-team All-Pro in 2025, Stout is once again poised to earn the honor this season, provided he continues to be the Giants’ standout specialist through the remaining 10 games of 2026.

Biggest Surprise: Defensive Backfield Comes Alive

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) celebrates his interception with New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) and New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (27) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once considered a liability by several preseason pundits, the Giants’ secondary has been one of the team’s strengths in 2026. New York ranks among the league’s best in total takeaways (9) and interceptions (6), five of which came from Giants defensive backs.

Cornerback Deonte Banks has been one of the club’s most-improved players. With Wilson utilizing him as a true matchup cornerback, Banks has compiled 20 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, and a 98-yard pick-six against the Arizona Cardinals.

Just one week ago, he remarkably limited Houston Texans star receiver Nico Collins to one catch for four yards, solidifying his status as one of New York’s top defenders.

Safety Jevon Holland has been equally impressive. Despite struggling through much of the 2025 campaign, Holland has bounced back to lead the team with three interceptions, fortifying the back end of the Giants’ secondary in the process.

If cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Tyler Nubin can overcome their first-half struggles, the Giants’ defensive backfield will keep the defense strong throughout the push for the playoffs.

Biggest Disappointment: John Michael Schmitz, Jr.

Dec 15, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz Jr. (61) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Notwithstanding the early-season struggles of their running backs, the timing of New York’s need to bench Schmitz in favor of Bryan Hudson makes the center the team’s biggest disappointment.

In the wake of Dart’s injury, the offensive line was counting on its centerpiece to solidify its run blocking and pass protection. Unfortunately, Schmitz struggled to protect the pocket and prevent pressure up the middle.

The Giants’ second-round pick (No. 57 overall) has earned a 45.7 overall PFF grade this season, ranking him 33rd among 35 qualified centers.

On only 191 offensive snaps this season, his PFF pass-blocking grade of 42.3 and run-blocking grade of 49.7 place him near the bottom of players at his position.

This Season’s Turning Point: J.J. McCarthy’s Debut

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) throws a pass during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With just over 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter of the Giants’ Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, McCarthy stepped onto the field to relieve beleaguered starter Jameis Winston.

The former Michigan Wolverine orchestrated three late-game scoring drives and helped the Giants nearly complete an improbable comeback in the eventual 34-27 loss at MetLife Stadium.

His 243 passing yards in the fourth quarter were the most by any player in 11 minutes of play in NFL history.

Fortunately for the Giants, McCarthy was just getting warmed up.

In his first start for Big Blue since being acquired via trade with the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 28, the 10th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft led the Giants on four scoring drives in a 27-21 Week 7 overtime win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

McCarthy completed 20 of 28 passes (71.4%) for 252 yards, earning a passer rating of 99.1. Across four quarters and overtime, the 23-year-old showcased his multifaceted skill set while staying calm, cool, and collected.

After the loss of Dart for the season, and with Winston’s inconsistent play, McCarthy appears poised to provide stability and leadership to the Giants offense, traits that will serve him well as he leads the club to the postseason for the first time since 2022.

Most Devastating Injury: QB Jaxson Dart

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) walks off the field following a 28-20 victory during a week one opening game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With all due respect to outside linebacker Brian Burns or any other player who suffered a season-ending injury, we’d have to go with quarterback Jaxson Dart.

While the Giants have survived the loss of their starting quarterback, if Dart had not been knocked out for the rest of the season, they would not have had to spend a fifth-round pick to acquire J.J. McCarthy to run the playbook as originally designed.

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