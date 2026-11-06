New York Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy remains confident in his running game despite an onslaught of injuries.

With second-year back Cam Skattebo dealing with a hamstring injury and veteran Tyrone Tracy Jr. on injured reserve (also with a hamstring), New York faces the prospect of entering its Week 9 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles with a significantly depleted depth chart.

Still, the Giants' offensive coordinator has faith in Big Blue’s next men up.

“For us, the confidence there, it’s been a point of emphasis all year,” Nagy said. “We talked about the run game to the actual players. We want to be able to lock in on whoever those guys are, make sure that we give them a great opportunity to succeed in the scheme, and to put them in a spot where we can use their strengths.”

Despite facing an Eagles run defense that ranks 28th in the NFL (allowing 131.9 yards per game and 10 touchdowns), the Giants have only two healthy running backs on their 53-man roster.

If Skattebo can’t play, veteran Devin Singletary is expected to start as New York’s lead back. In four games this season, the 29-year-old has carried the ball 18 times for 80 yards and a 30-yard, game-winning touchdown in the Giants’ 27-21 overtime victory over the Houston Texans in Week 7.

Given Singletary’s seven-plus years of experience, Nagy is optimistic that his running back is up to the challenge.

“The story I’ll give you with Motor Singletary is this is a kid that’s been in this game for a long time,” Nagy recounted. “He’s a savvy vet. He’s been here from day one, from OTAs, and through training camp, through the season, wasn’t playing, wasn’t active.

“He’d sit back in practice when he wasn’t playing and not say a word, but just be completely professional,” he continued.

“And we talked, and we talked about how ‘great things happen to great people,’ and I think back to that Texans game when he scored that touchdown at the end. I remembered the discussions we had in practice when he wasn’t playing; he never became negative, and he never made it about him.

“He was as great a professional player as there was, and look what happened,” Nagy concluded. “I think it’s a story for young kids; it’s a story for vets to be patient, to understand things happen for a reason.”

Giants Have Options Beyond ‘Motor’ Singletary if Skattebo Is Sidelined

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs with the ball during overtime against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg Desrosiers, who was recently signed from the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad, would be the top reserve.

The Giants also have Phil Mafah and Eric Gray (signed earlier this week) available for game-day elevation from the practice squad, and one of them is expected to be called up for Sunday’s game.

While having both Tracy and Skattebo healthy would be the ideal scenario, Nagy believes the Giants can keep building momentum with their current lineup.

“It’s going to be of the utmost importance to keep the run game going,” Nagy said. “We talked about that in Houston. You can’t be one dimensional and just be dropping back, throwing.

"You’ve got to keep that run game going. So, no matter who’s back there with the carries, we’ve got to be efficient with the run game.”

New York’s running backs have experienced their share of ups and downs through the first seven games this season. As a group, they have run for 652 yards and five touchdowns, but they have not been a consistent complement to the passing game.

Despite the injury woes, Nagy’s faith may pay off for the Giants in Week 9 against the Eagles. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.

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