Giants Add Another Former Team Quarterback to Offensive Coordinator Search

The New York Giants ’ search for an offensive coordinator continues following Todd Monken's decision to accept the Cleveland Browns head coaching job this week.

The latest candidate to be linked to the team’s search is yet another person who has prior ties to the team.

The Giants have reportedly requested that Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks coach Alex Tanney , a former NFL quarterback who was with the Giants as an active player from 2018 to 2020, meet with them regarding their key, still unfilled offensive coordinator role.

Tanney first entered coaching in 2021, signing on with the Philadelphia Eagles as their offensive quality control coach. He was then promoted to the assistant quarterbacks coach and offensive assistant a year later before closing out his coaching tenure with the Eagles as their quarterbacks coach in 2023.

As the Eagles' quarterbacks coach, he helped Jalen Hurts earn his second consecutive Pro Bowl berth. Hurts completed 65.4% of his pass attempts for a career-best 3858 yards and 23 touchdowns to just 15 interceptions.

After his contract expired, Tanney went to the Colts staff, where he has been their passing game coordinator since 2024.

As a player, Tanney, who signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2021, was on the rosters of the Browns, Titans, and Giants.

He appeared in two career games, one with the Titans and one with the Giants, and completed 11-of-15 pass attempts for 100 yards and one touchdown in his brief cameos.

Tanney joins Broncos passing game coordinator and fellow former Giants quarterback Davis Webb as among the candidates new head coach John Harbaugh has reportedly sought to speak with for the team’s all-important offensive coordinator role.

The Giants and Harbaugh have also reportedly requested to speak with current Colts and former Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter , who had received two interviews with the Philadelphia Eagles for their offensive coordinator role as well, the most recent of which was on Tuesday.

The Eagles ended up hiring Sean Mannion for the position, leaving Cooter, whose Colts contract is believed to have expired, free to continue finding a new home for the 2026 season and beyond.

