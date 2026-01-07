Giants Set to Interview Mike McCarthy for Head Coach Opening

The New York Giants will meet with former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy early next week as their search for a new head coach continues.

McCarthy, an 18-year head coaching veteran, brings an impressive record: 174 wins, 112 losses, and two ties in regular-season games. He’s also 11-11 in the postseason, and has a Super Bowl championship (XLV) to his name with the Packers.

Although McCarthy took the Cowboys to the postseason in three of his five seasons there, the furthest they advanced was to the divisional playoffs in 2022, a game they lost 19-12 to the 49ers.

McCarthy’s time in Dallas was, at times, rocky, having run afoul of the NFLPA on two different occasions for having violated practice rules.

He was fined in 2021 for having violated OTA rules. He drew another fine just before the 2022 season for having violated offseason practice rules.

That aside, during his time in Dallas, the Cowboys' offense ranked in the top half of the league in four out of the five seasons, the lone exception being 2024, McCarthy’s final one as head coach.

Between his time in Green Bay and Dallas, McCarthy’s offenses ranked in the top 10 league-wide 11 times.

Giants Begin Meeting with Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski arrived in New Jersey on Tuesday night for his Wednesday interview with the Giants. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants’ first known interview of external candidates began on Tuesday night when former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski arrived in town.

The NFL Network reported that the Giants and Stefanski had dinner on Tuesday night at an undisclosed location.

Stefanski’s interview is set to take place on Wednesday, at which time he’ll meet with general manager Joe Schoen and the rest of the key staff and get a tour of the team’s East Rutherford facilities.

Former Raiders head coach (and former Giants linebacker) Antonio Pierce is also on the interview schedule for later this week, per a source.

Other Coaching Candidate Notes

The Giants reportedly gave interim head coach Mike Kafka his interview before all the Giants' assistant coaches under contract departed for vacation following Monday's exit meetings with the players.

No word yet on whether John Harbaugh, whose shocking exit from Baltimore on Tuesday night was made official by the Ravens, is scheduled for an interview with the Giants, but it’s believed that Harbaugh is on the Giants’ radar.

Giants Head Coaching Tracker

