Giants Expected to Speak with Former Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

The New York Giants are expected to speak with former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski about their vacant head coaching role.

A source has confirmed the report, first by ESPN’s Adam Schefter , who added that the Falcons and Titans are also interested in speaking with the 43-year-old offensive-minded coach. Stefanski, per the NFL Network, will interview with the team on Wednesday.

This isn’t the first time that Stefanski is on the Giants' radar. Back in 2018, when he was the Vikings' offensive coordinator, then-Giants head coach Pat Shurmur was interested in bringing Stefanski to the Meadowlands, but the Vikings denied the Giants' request to speak with him.

The Philadelphia-born Stefanski would land in Cleveland in 2020, where in his first season, he led the Browns to an 11-5 record and their first postseason berth in 18 years.

Stefanski, who would bring the Browns back to the postseason in 2023, also won two Coach of the Year honors in 2020 and 2023

Stefanski, who holds a 45-56 regular-season record and is 1-2 in the postseason, is widely regarded as the early favorite to land the Giants' job, given his work with quarterbacks and offenses in general.

In 2020 and 2022, Stefanski’s Browns offenses ranked 16th and 14th, respectively, despite a lack of stability at quarterback.

However, the last two seasons saw the offense fall to 28th in 2024 and 30th this past season, the latter under the weight of the same instability at quarterback.

Stefanski began his coaching career at Penn in 2005 following his graduation from the school.

After one season at his alma mater, he went to the NFL and hasn’t looked back since, spending the 2006-2019 seasons with the Vikings in all of the offensive coaching position roles except for offensive line, and then moving to the Browns in 2020.

The Giants are believed to be intrigued with Stefanski as a candidate due to their belief that he can help take quarterback Jaxson Dart’s game to the next level.

Giants Head Coaching Tracker

