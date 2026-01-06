John Harbaugh Out in Baltimore; Will Giants Come Calling?

One of the NFL’s longest unions has officially come to an end as the Baltimore Ravens have parted with head coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh, who has a background in special teams, has been the head coach in Baltimore since 2008. His resume includes a Super Bowl championship (XLVII) and Coach of the Year Honors (2019).

Harbaugh, who has a 193-124 career coaching record (including postseason, where he is 13-11), also holds an NFL coaching record for most road playoff wins (8).

Despite the Ravens missing the playoffs this year with an 8-9 record, Harbaugh is expected to land on his feet quickly with a new team.

He has 12 career postseason wins and has led the Ravens to four AFC title appearances. Harbaugh ends his time in Baltimore as the winningest head coach in the franchise’s history.

Giants Request Permission to Interview Klint Kubiak

Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is reportedly on the Giants' radar as well. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While nothing is set yet regarding Harbaugh, the Giants have, per Albert Breer of SI.com , requested permission to speak with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for the head coaching vacancy.

Seattle’s offense finished in the top-10 league-wide overall, in rushing, and in passing. They also finished with the third-best scoring offense (28.4 points per game).

Kubiak, per Breer’s report, has also been requested by the Cardinals, Raiders, and Falcons. With the Seahawks in the postseason, any interviews Kubiak agrees to will be virtual on the onset.

Giants Are About to Get Busy

Antonio Pierce will be getting a job interview with the Giants this week. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Giants are currently in the early stages of interviewing head coaching candidates to succeed Brian Daboll, who was fired eight weeks ago.

Current interim head coach Mike Kafka confirmed that he would take an interview for the permanent position. Kafka's interview was reportedly set to take place this week before the entire coaching staff was to begin a two-week vacation while the interviewing for the head coaching search was taking place.

Former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is also on his way to New Jersey for an interview set for Wednesday.

Former Giants linebacker and Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is also expected to get an interview later this week, either Thursday or Friday, per a source.

The Giants are also set to interview former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, and have requested permission to speak with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Joseph’s interview, if granted, would have to be conducted virtually since the Broncos are in the postseason.

Giants Head Coaching Tracker

