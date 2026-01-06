The New York Giants are continuing to line up potential head coaching candidates, the latest of which, according to reports, are Kliff Kingsbury and Lou Anarumo.

Kingsbury spent the previous two seasons with Washington as their offensive coordinator. But after a disappointing 2025 campaign, Kingsbury, a former NFL quarterback, and the Commanders mutually agreed to part ways this week.

Kingsbury began his coaching career with Houston in 2008 as an offensive quality control coach before working his way up the ladder to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2011.

After a one-year stop at Texas A&M, he spent the 2013-2018 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, where he amassed a 35-40 record and got to work with future Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes.

Kingsbury landed with the Arizona Cardinals as their head coach in 2019, where he was through the 2022 season. He spent one season with USC as a senior offensive assistant before returning to the NFL with Washington.

As an NFL head coach, Kingsbury has a 28-37-1 record, during which he also tried to develop quarterback Kyler Murray into an upper-echelon player.

But during his time in Washington, he had a little better success with Jayden Daniels, who went on to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024, and led the Commanders to within one game of a Super Bowl berth.

A Familiar Face Gets a Call

Lou Anarumo, currently the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, whom the Giants have requested permission to speak with , has prior connections to the Giants organization and to general manager Joe Schoen.

Anarumo, a Staten Island native, first crossed paths with Schoen in Miami, where Anarumo spent the 2012-2017 seasons as the Dolphins' defensive backs coach, with a stint as their interim defensive coordinator in 2015.

(Schoen was a member of Miami’s scouting department from 2008-2016.)

Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo will reportedly interview for the Giants head coaching vacancy. | Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anarumo, whose son Louis is a member of the Giants' personnel department, joined the team’s coaching staff in 2018 as the defensive backs coach under Pat Shurmur.

The following season, he left to become the Bengals' defensive coordinator, a role he held through 2024.

Anarumo, 59, has never been a head coach at any level; the closest was 1995-2000 at Harvard, where he was the assistant head coach/defensive backs coach/special teams coach.

While in Cincinnati, Anarumo orchestrated a defense that helped topple the Kansas City Chiefs and sent the Bengals to a 27-24 overtime victory, putting them in the Super Bowl, where they would lose to the Los Angeles Rams that year.

