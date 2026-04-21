Beyond the Trenches: Why the Giants Must Prioritize CB1 in the 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants are in a predicament heading into the 2026 NFL Draft , as their inability to find ideal short-term and long-term answers at multiple areas of need will force them to get creative.

People are naturally fixating on the interior of the defensive and offensive lines, but the cornerback room may require immediate attention from the front office.

Daire Carragher of Pro Football Focus lists the Giants as a team to watch at that specific position ahead of the draft, and he even has a name in mind: LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

The suggestion makes sense. Cor'Dale Flott, Big Blue's most reliable cornerback last season, signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in March.

Free-agent addition and 2021 first-round draft pick Greg Newsome II has been inconsistent, and is getting a one-year prove-it deal from the Giants to show he is still a viable option.

Paulson Adebo struggled in his first campaign with New York and played just 19 games combined over the last two seasons due to injuries. And the Giants don’t have much more in terms of perimeter cornerback help.

The Giants cannot just pray to the football gods and hope for a stroke of good fortune. They must recognize the weak spots and red flags in the secondary and proactively address them.

Unless a difference-maker becomes available after June 1–unlikely given that cornerback is a premium position and it’s rare that CB1s land on the street–the best opportunity for New York to acquire an unquestioned starter may come on April 23.

The NY Giants should consider taking action at the NFL Draft

Sep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (not pictured) making an incomplete pass during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

LSU's Mansoor Delane and Tennessee's Jermod McCoy are widely projected to go in the top-15 of the NFL Draft, but the Giants might not want to use the No. 5 pick on either prospect.

Moving down from No. 5 to the back-end of the top-10 could enable head coach John Harbaugh to grab a potential No. 1 CB while also obtaining another Day 3 selection.

The New Orleans Saints, who currently own the No. 8 selection, have been floated as a popular trade partner for the Giants. If such a deal were to come to fruition, the defense would theoretically be more well-rounded entering the 2026-27 campaign.

New defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson was a defensive back at Maryland and coached the position group for the Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, and the Harbaugh-led Baltimore Ravens.

He understands the importance of constructing a capable secondary and surely knows that New York could use a game-changing corner.

Perhaps Delane is the right candidate to fill this potential void. The 5-foot-11, 187-pounder transferred to LSU ahead of the 2025 season after spending three years at Virginia Tech. He fared well in Blacksburg, but he ascended into stardom at Baton Rouge.

Delane earned unanimous All-American status after recording two interceptions, seven pass breakups, a 31.3 passer rating allowed , 11.8 yards per reception allowed, and 10 stops, according to PFF. He helped the Tigers considerably improve their defense despite battling a core injury.

With impressive instincts and undeniable productivity, Delane could be a perfect fit for what fans earnestly hope is a far more impactful Giants defense.

If Big Blue shies away from taking him at No. 5 or later in the first round, the organization should still work on getting a viable cornerback before the opening kickoff. John Harbaugh is supposed to enact change, but complacency and misguided optimism would risk producing more of the same.

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