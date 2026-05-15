3 Giants 2026 Schedule Factors That Will Actually Matter (and 2 That Won't) 

Now that the NFL schedule has been delivered, the countdown is on until New York Giants fans see what the weekly contests bring Big Blue in its quest to rise from the ashes of three straight miserable seasons.

The schedule is sure to have some twists and turns, including flexible scheduling and the outcomes of the games. But from a bigger-picture perspective, there are things about the Giants’ 2026 schedule that probably matter a little more than others.

What Matters

Weeks 16 and 17

The Giants’ lone stretch in which they have back-to-back road games in successive weeks happens to come at a critical time in the schedule: Weeks 16-17.

The Giants will play the Detroit Lions on Monday, Dec. 28, before returning home on a short work week to get ready for a huge showdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas, a place where they haven’t won since 2016.

Suffice it to say, the Giants need to win as many of their divisional games as possible if they’re to have a chance at a postseason berth.

And that Dallas game just so happens to be the first of two divisional games to close out the Giants’ season, the last one being against the Eagles, the date of which won’t be determined until after Week 17.

That means the Giants could face the possibility of playing not one but two critical year-end divisional games in short weeks.

The International Factor Expanded

No, the Giants didn’t get an international game this year; that’s the good news. The even better news, though, is that they play three opponents who, in the week prior to their meeting with the Giants, play an international game.

Los Angeles Rams, Week 2 (Melbourne, Australia, the week prior)

Washington Commanders, Week 5 (London, UK the week prior)

Houston Texans, Week 7 (London, UK, the week prior)

While all three of those games are road contests for the Giants, it’s fair to wonder how the travel across multiple time zones might affect the stamina of the three teams.

And there is a recent precedent of sorts involving the Giants. Last year, they played the Denver Broncos in Denver a week after the Broncos returned from a game in London.

For the better part of three-plus quarters, the Giants dominated that game until the defense suddenly gave out, allowing the Broncos to mount an improbable comeback that served as a major gut punch that the Giants never recovered from.

The Bye Week

After three straight seasons of having a late bye, the Giants were given a mid-season bye in Week 8, the sweet spot of the schedule.

This will allow Big Blue, whose final game before the bye will be what is anticipated to be a tough showdown against Houston, which currently owns the league’s top-ranked defense last year, to rest up for what’s set to be a more grueling back half of the schedule.

That back half of the Giants' schedule includes three of their final five games on the road, one of which is a cross-country jaunt to Seattle in Week 14.

What Won’t

Extra Prep Time Between Weeks 1 and 2

The Giants got a favor from the league–sort of–in Weeks 1 and 2, in that coming off their home prime time game against the Cowboys in Week 1, they got an extra day to prepare for their Week 2 game out in Los Angeles, which will be played on Monday night.

That might not matter, though, if the Giants’ history in primetime games doesn’t change. Since 2016, the Giants have a .176 winning percentage in Monday games, the only team with a worse mark than the Indianapolis Colts’ league-worst .143.

Not Having Back-to-back West Coast Games

Sure, it would have been nice if the league had given the Giants their two road games against the Rams and the Seahawks in successive weeks, as it would have allowed the team to stay on the West Coast and cut down on the cross-country travel.

But head coach John Harbaugh can mitigate any concerns about the long plane rides by having the team go out to the West Coast a day earlier than usual (which is typically the day before a game).

This will not only ensure the Giants get better acclimated to the time zone change but also keep starting quarterback Jaxson Dart and the rest of the roster sharper during final walkthroughs and meetings, and reduce the risk of soft-tissue injuries that might develop.

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