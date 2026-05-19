Giants vs. Cowboys: Why PFF's Ranking of Week 1 SNF Matchup is Dead Wrong

Fans of the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys know all too well that when the two teams get together for a game, anything and everything usually tends to happen.

But according to a new ranking of all of this year’s Sunday Night Football games by Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus, the Giants-Cowboys clash is among the least enticing of the lot.

The Giants and Cowboys, who open the Sunday Night Football slate this year, ranked 12th out of the 17 games, as not even the excitement that has been generated thanks to the arrival of head coach John Harbaugh in New York seems to be enough to raise the interest meter between these two NFC East rivals.

One of Locker’s reasons for the game's low ranking is the lopsided recent history between the two teams.

Dallas has won 16 of the last 18 games dating back to the 2017 season, and although the Giants did beat the Cowboys in the 2025 regular season finale to snap a nine-game losing streak, it just seems like it’s been forever and a day since a game between these two clubs had any real meaning other than for pride.

Locker also opined that the Giants will be relying heavily on quarterback Jaxson Dart (obviously, since he’s the starter), and will face challenges in replacing defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, who was traded to the Bengals prior to the draft.

Don't Underestimate Jaxson Dart’s Revamped Arsenal

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) participates in a drill during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

There are two flaws with these arguments. First, Dart, barring injury, is projected to get better under offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan.

The second-year quarterback has a much better supporting cast with the additions of tight end Isaiah Likely, and receivers Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney, and Calvin Austin to round out a group that returns receiver Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and tight end Theo Johnson.

The New-Look Defense is Deeper Than One Player

As for replacing Lawrence, there is no replicating what he brought to the table. Lawrence, who, despite his down season in 2025, is still considered one of the top interior defensive linemen in the game.

That said, the Giants' defense struggled with Lawrence in the lineup, and especially with him out of the lineup. To counter, they switched to a committee approach to fill the massive hole left by the trade.

Veteran DJ Reader is projected to be the new starting nose guard, and the Giants have a plethora of veterans and young talent like Shelby Harris, Leki Fotu, Darius Alexander, Roy Robertson-Harris, and Zacch Pickens who will be competing for a role on defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s new and violently aggressive defense.

That being said, it’s hard to argue with Locker’s pick for what should have been the Week 1 Sunday night game, which was the Bills-Texans clash.

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