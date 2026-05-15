Why the Giants' Week 4 Date with Arizona Is a Trap Game

For the first time in three years, the New York Giants will get a chance to face off against the Arizona Cardinals this season.

The Cardinals enter the 2026 season in the midst of a total organizational reset. Following a disappointing 3-14 campaign in 2025, the franchise moved on from head coach Jonathan Gannon, replacing him with former Rams and Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

The coaching overhaul continued with the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator and Michael Ghobrial as special teams coordinator, while defensive coordinator Nick Rallis remains the lone holdover from the previous staff.

The biggest story in the desert, however, is the end of an era. For the first time since 2018, quarterback Kyler Murray is no longer on the roster.

This has paved the way for an intriguing quarterback battle involving veteran Jacoby Brissett, free-agent addition Gardner Minshew II, and third-round rookie Carson Beck.

The Cardinals also have a new running back in No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love, who will form a new backfield with free-agent signee Tyler Allgeier and veteran James Conner.

Series History

The Arizona Cardinals used to be part of the NFC East when they were based in St. Louis. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants hold a commanding 81-46-2 lead in the all-time series against the Cardinals, a rivalry that dates back to the Cardinals’ days in Chicago and St. Louis.

While the Giants have dominated historically, the series has been much more competitive in the modern era, with the Cardinals winning four of the last five matchups.

Last Five Meetings

9/17/23: Giants 31, Cardinals 28

12/13/20: Cardinals 26, Giants 7

10/20/19: Cardinals 27, Giants 21

12/24/17: Cardinals 23, Giants 0

9/14/14: Cardinals 25, Giants 14

Key Additions

The Arizona Cardinals introduce their first-round draft pick running back Jeremiyah Love. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RB Jeremiyah Love

Selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 Draft, Love becomes the centerpiece of Mike LaFleur’s new offense. The former Notre Dame star is the highest-drafted running back since 2018, when the Giants selected Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall.

Love was brought in to provide the explosive, home-run-hitting ability the Cardinals have lacked. His versatility as both a runner and a receiver makes him an immediate focal point in the offense.

OG Isaac Seumalo

The Cardinals prioritized the trenches in free agency by signing Seumalo to man their left guard spot. Seumalo provides much-needed stability to a young offensive line tasked with protecting a new quarterback and paving the way for Love.

RB Tyler Allgeier

The addition of Allgeier via free agency signals a commitment to a physical, run-first identity. Allgeier’s presence also gives the Cardinals a deep and diverse backfield that can wear down opposing defenses over four quarters.

Allgeier’s experience backing up Bijan Robinson with the Atlanta Falcons should come in handy for this new role next to Love.

WR Kendrick Bourne

Bourne reunites with Mike LaFleur, who coached him during their time together in San Francisco. Known for his reliable hands and ability to find openings in the red zone, Bourne serves as the perfect WR3 and veteran mentor for young stars like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.

QB Carson Beck

While Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew will likely lead the way for the Cardinals at quarterback this season, Beck will get a chance to show his stuff at some point if he can stay healthy.

The Cardinals will likely be one of the teams looking for a quarterback in next year’s rich 2027 class, but they need to see what Beck can do before making that important decision.

Key Losses

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QB Kyler Murray

Murray’s release on March 11 marked the end of a seven-year tenure with the Cardinals. While injuries and inconsistent play led to the split, losing a former No. 1 overall pick and the franchise’s face for nearly a decade leaves a massive void in terms of raw talent and dynamic playmaking.

DB Jalen Thompson

Thompson’s departure to the Dallas Cowboys is a significant blow because his chemistry with Budda Baker formed one of the league’s most reliable safety tandems.

WR Greg Dortch

Dortch became a fan favorite and a reliable slot target during his time in Arizona. His move to the Detroit Lions robs the Cardinals of a shifty playmaker who was particularly effective on third downs and as a return specialist.

DL Dalvin Tomlinson

The veteran interior lineman provided a veteran presence and run-stuffing capability that the Cardinals’ defense desperately needed. Without him, there is increased pressure on young interior players like second-year pro Walter Nolen to step up against physical rushing attacks.

DL Calais Campbell

Though his second stint in Arizona was brief, Campbell’s leadership and presence were invaluable as he was a veteran who acted like a coach on the field, helping mentor the team’s young defensive front.

Key Matchup to Watch

Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Paulson Adebo

New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) looks at the crowd during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium, Dec 21, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This battle between veteran receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr and cornerback Paulson Adebo could very well dictate the tempo of the entire game.

Harrison has lived up to the massive hype since entering the league. A legitimate X-receiver, his combination of elite route-running, a massive catch radius, and the speed to stretch the field makes him a nightmare for defensive coordinators to game-plan against.

The Giants hope he will be shadowed throughout the afternoon by Adebo, who will likely draw the assignment of shadowing Harrison.

For the Giants to be successful, Adebo must win at the line of scrimmage. If he can disrupt Harrison’s timing in Mike LaFleur’s rhythm-based passing attack, it will force the Cardinals’ quarterbacks to hold onto the ball longer, playing right into the hands of the Giants’ pass rush, which is expected to present multiple looks in a near amoeba style aimed at confusing the quarterback.

If Harrison finds success early, it will pull safety help toward his side of the field, opening up running lanes for the Cardinals’ deep backfield, setting the stage for a long afternoon for the Giants.

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