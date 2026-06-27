Receiver Ryan Miller's Path to the Giants' Roster Runs Through Special Teams

When receiver Ryan Miller was picked up off waivers by the New York Giants late last season, he probably felt good about his opportunity to make the 53-man roster this year.

He had just left a squad that went from having a veteran wide receiver room to a bunch of young talents that the team had invested legitimate capital in. He likely knew it would be more difficult to make the roster in Tampa Bay than in New York.

What he probably didn't expect was for the Giants to go out and sign two pass catchers early in free agency, then double back and sign three more veteran pass catchers later in the spring after the draft (where they also picked up a receiver). He likely looked around and realized that this would be a much more difficult team to make than he originally thought.

With all the new receivers in the locker room for the Giants, it's fair to ask if the clock is ticking on Miller's spot on this team. We know he likely will not be a factor as a receiver on offense, but he could become a valuable special-teams player if he shows that level of ability during training camp.

RYAN MILLER, WR

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 221 lbs.

Exp.: 3 Years

School: Furman

How Acquired: W(TB)-'25

2025 in Review

Miller spent most of the 2025 season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' active roster, as his opportunities on offense decreased while his contributions on special teams increased.

However, his opportunities decreased, as he went from 224 offensive snaps in 2024 to 124 in 2025, and with that, his targets dropped from 20 and 12 receptions the year before to four and two in 2025.

Although he was able to find the end zone once, one less time than in 2024, it was a far cry from someone who would be relied upon to help the team win games.

On special teams, he went from 131 snaps in 2024 to 205 in 2025. He was able to make eight special teams tackles (seven of which were solo) and had a fumble recovery. He showed legit value in the third phase of the game, and it is likely what made him attractive to the Giants this offseason.

Contract/Cap Info

Miller signed a two-year, $1.755 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In December of 2025, he was waived by the Bucs and claimed by the Giants who acquired his contract from the Bucs via the waivers system.

This season, if Miller makes the team, he will earn a base salary of $1,075,000 and carry a cap hit of the same size. He has no guaranteed money left on the deal, and there is no dead cap money if he does not make the team.

2026 Preview

The focus for Miller needs to be simplified. Trying to focus his attention on making this team as a receiver could essentially be a waste of his mental and physical exertion.

After all, when you go down the list of receivers on this team, there are eight guys who are more accomplished than him at the position, and that is before you get to the rookie, Malachi Fields. That is nine guys he would have to jump over in order to make this team as a receiver.

He would be better served by focusing his attention on making a meaningful impact on special teams. Miller is not a small receiver; at 6'2" and over 220 pounds, he packs a wallop.

He is a dirty work type of guy who's not afraid to get his jersey dirty and do the small things to help a team win. Those aspects of his game he needs to play up and set sights on, outperforming the other big receivers who will also look to make an impact on special teams.

Guys like Isaiah Hodgins and Beaux Collins need to be guys that he outworks on special teams if he wants an opportunity to make this roster.

Miller will get his chances to show his receiving skills, but it will likely be in the waning minutes of a preseason game. There are just too many receivers on this team to get everybody meaningful minutes.

However, he can have an impact as a special teamer from the start of the game. That is going to stand out far more than a slant route he catches with four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Miller has a low-key opportunity to sneak onto this roster, or at least to land on the practice squad and be the first guy called up should an opportunity arise. However, it's going to be earned with an underdog's work ethic, and not with highlight-reel catches.

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