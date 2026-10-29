Cam Skattebo’s Road Back: 5 Takeaways From the Giants’ New Documentary

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has become something of a cult hero, no, make that a superhero, among Giants fans who have embraced his youthful enthusiasm for the game, his blue-collar running style, and his overall fan-friendly demeanor.

But despite his larger-than-life personality, even Skattebo faced an emotional crossroads. He fought back from a devastating season-ending ankle injury suffered last year in Week 8 against the Eagles, when linebacker Zack Baun tackled him.

“I always said I wasn’t going to play if I got a major injury,” he said in the opening minutes of Skattebo: The Road Back.

“I know I’m going to be the same, if not better. I want to prove to myself that I’m going to be the same, if not better, and to prove to everyone else that I ain’t going nowhere.”

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) is carted off the field with a leg injury during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is among the revelations in the team-produced documentary that follows Skattebo’s nearly yearlong journey, which began with him being carted off the field on October 26 in Philadelphia and ended with his return to the field last month in a thrilling Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Skattebo opened up about his journey back to the field in an hourlong documentary, at times showing his vulnerability as he recounted the peaks and valleys of his long comeback and his personal growth through adversity.

Here are more takeaways from the documentary. (Warning: spoilers below.)

He Learned to Be Patient

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) loses his balance but continues running with the ball, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Skattebo spoke about not being a patient person by nature, and that if he could have, he would have started running a lot sooner than he eventually did once he was cleared. But if there was a silver lining to his injury and rehab process, it was that he learned to be patient.

“Am I a patient person? Absolutely not,” Skattebo said. “I missed maybe two football games my entire football career. Patience is not in my vocabulary, that’s for sure.

“(Giants Director of Rehabilitation/Physical Therapist) Leigh (Weiss) has to fight me off every day to make sure I’m doing the right thing and not doing too much because if it was up to me, I’d try to run tomorrow, and I know that’s not the right thing to do. So it’s teaching me patience.”

He Gained a New Perspective

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) warms up before the game at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much as Skattebo loves football, he said that the process taught him that football isn’t everything in his life.

“I’m a football player, and I’m good at what I do, but I’ve been finding other ways and aspects to go about life. That’s something I really didn’t have before this injury. I’ve been trying to find other things I can do in life if (football) gets taken away.”

That outlook comes as his profile has grown off the field, too. Skattebo has become an advertiser’s dream, earning numerous endorsements in his spare time, including State Farm, The Farmer’s Dog, Nike, Whatnot, and BUM Energy, to name a few.

He has also hosted youth football camps for young athletes who aspire to follow in his footsteps.

His First Backflip Came a Lot Sooner Than People Realize

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) performs a back flip after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After completing a rehab session, Skattebo jokingly said to Weiss, “Time to do a backflip.”

Weiss responded, “I told you that’s your marker.”

Skattebo later did a backflip at the Brian Burns Charity Softball Game in late May and again at a Fanatics event in July, just before heading off to the team’s training camp. He didn’t land the second one cleanly. But he had actually done a backflip much earlier.

There’s an asterisk, though. Skattebo’s first post-surgery backflip came in a pool during a rehab session, after doctors cleared him to shed his walking boot and crutches. It was in water, but it was still progress for the determined running back.

How He Kept His Spirits Up

Nov 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For some players who suffer a season-ending injury, being around their teammates and the game can be a painful reminder of what they lost, though usually only temporarily.

While Skattebo had to get used to not being able to practice or play in games, he stayed part of the team by continuing his rehab with the team’s training staff and doing whatever activities he could, as allowed by league rules.

Once medically cleared, he even showed up on game days as an unofficial mascot for his teammates, who were going through a rough season of their own, a four-win 2025 campaign.

His Goal: To Be the Best Skattebo He Can Be

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) celebrates the win against the Houston Texans in overtime at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many players enter the NFL aiming to be the best at their position, regardless of the legends ahead of them.

“Obviously I want to be the best running back ever to do it,” he said. “That’s a high standard to set for yourself, so I said I want to be the best running back that I can be.”

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