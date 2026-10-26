Giants Winners and Losers: Skattebo, McCarthy and Banks Find Redemption in Houston

Redemption is the theme of the 2026 New York Giants .

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is looking for a second chance after underwhelming with the Minnesota Vikings. Cornerback Deonte Banks wants to prove that he is, in fact, a first-round talent despite a rough few years.

John Harbaugh wants to compete for another championship after a disappointing end to his Baltimore Ravens head coaching tenure.

And Cam Skattebo aims to establish himself as a legitimate NFL lead running back after getting quasi-benched in last Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.

These individuals, and Big Blue as a whole, found redemption in a 27-21 Week 7 overtime win over the Houston Texans.

After an embarrassing outing, the Giants went to Space City and showed they could learn quickly from their mistakes. Let’s spotlight some of the players who helped bring about this turnaround, along with the few who stumbled in Houston.

Winners

RB Cam Skattebo

The second-year running back appeared to have lost his coaching staff’s faith after getting no touches against the Saints, but he just earned a big chunk of it back.

Skattebo showed the intensity and physicality that made so many fans fall in love with him last year, and he also played with more explosiveness than most people are used to seeing.

The 24-year-old bruiser carried the ball 17 times for 124 yards and a touchdown. He refused to go down, breaking multiple tackles on his way to a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and then erupted for a career-high 42-yard rush in OT. Skattebo released weeks’ worth of frustration on the Texans.

He will now take the bye to recover from the apparent hamstring injury he sustained on that aforementioned clutch run. Assuming the former fourth-round draft pick is healthy enough to play, he should be New York’s No. 1 RB in Week 9.

QB J.J. McCarthy

McCarthy did not account for any of the Giants’ four touchdowns, but he was undoubtedly one of the biggest reasons they strengthened their first-place position in the NFC East. The 23-year-old quarterback is maturing before our eyes.

McCarthy got away with a couple of reckless throws against New Orleans, but he exercised superb precision and touch versus Houston. Passes that may have been incomplete a season ago are now difference-making completions.

The No. 10 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft completed 20-of-28 passes for 252 yards. He rushed for just a yard, but by threatening to run, McCarthy helped open up the Giants’ offense.

OLB Abdul Carter

New York’s Dennard Wilson-led defense was truly fantastic. A seemingly surging Texans offense got thoroughly shut down. Abdul Carter did not need a sack to torment his opponent.

The impact pass rusher once again drew two offensive holding penalties and kept C.J. Stroud from getting comfortable in the pocket. He registered six total pressures , per Pro Football Focus, and now has 27 on the season.

With outstanding elusiveness, Carter will work his way through linemen and into the QB’s airspace. As we have said many times, if this disruptor keeps getting past blockers, the big sack numbers will come. Most importantly, his on-field presence is leading to winning football.

CB Deonte Banks

Banks has now played five games for the Giants this season, a big enough sample size to convince this writer that he has indeed revived his career under Harbaugh and Wilson.

The 2023 first-rounder looks unrecognizable from the cornerback who frequently cost New York during the Brian Daboll-Shane Bowen era.

He is playing like a genuine high-end CB. Banks smothered star wide receiver Nico Collins and allowed just three receptions for 10 yards on Sunday, with one of those receptions allowed to Collins, who gained only four yards on the play.

Banks turned his head, stayed with his guy, and recorded two passes defended. In a one-score game, an active corner is vital.

Fans hoped that the revamped Giants could light a spark in Banks. Nobody expected him to be this dominant, however.

WR Malachi Fields

Malik Nabers posted his fourth straight 100-yard performance and obviously deserves copious praise, but I want to give rookie WR Malachi Fields his flowers after a breakout showing.

The 6-foot-4, 222-pounder was lethal along the sidelines and did not go down easy. He notched a season-high four catches for 83 yards. Fields and McCarthy were not on the same page during a pass play that turned into an interception in Week 6, but they got along swimmingly against the Texans.

New York general manager Joe Schoen traded for the former Notre Dame pass-catcher to beef up the offense, and although he has taken some time to get settled, Fields is starting to elevate the passing game.

Losers

K Dominic Zvada

A standout summer performer is now struggling after another rough day. Undrafted rookie kicker Dominic Zvada missed field goals from 56 and 44 yards, and he also left John Harbaugh reluctant to attempt field goals in the second half.

The second miss came at the end of the second quarter and could have potentially cost Big Blue a win. Zvada has brought back the franchise’s kicking woes and has been a liability for much of October.

Now 13-of-18 on his FG attempts, this embattled talent may face some competition in the near future.

LT Andrew Thomas

As long as Andrew Thomas stays on the field, good things are supposed to happen. The veteran left tackle has not competed at an elite level for most of the campaign, though he is battling a groin injury that is clearly hampering his play.

But if Thomas is active, he has to be fairly scrutinized. The 2022 second-team All-Pro allowed a Danielle Hunter sack and surrendered two pressures to a talented yet underachieving Texans defensive line. Hopefully, the week off will help.

If not, the Giants may have a season-long problem.

SCB Dru Phillips

Dru Phillips was called for two penalties and mounted little resistance in coverage, allowing three receptions for 57 yards. He remains an effective tackler and solid blitzer, but he is sometimes exploited in the secondary.

This former third-round pick needs to improve during the bye.

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