Who Is J.J. McCarthy? A Closer Look at the Giants' New Backup Quarterback

The New York Giants have certainly raised eyebrows across the NFL by acquiring quarterback J.J. McCarthy in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

Just hours after their 12-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium, the Giants sent a 2027 fifth-round draft pick to secure McCarthy’s services.

The former Michigan Wolverine joins Jameis Winston on the club’s 53-man roster after starting quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury.

While few expect McCarthy to immediately challenge Winston for the starting job right away, the mystique surrounding the tenth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is already sparking strong opinions among league analysts and pundits.

Though it is virtually impossible to fully validate or dismiss those sentiments before the 23-year-old suits up in a Big Blue game-day uniform, here is a brief look at the type of quarterback the Giants might be getting in J.J. McCarthy.

J.J. McCarthy Had His Ups and Downs in Minnesota

Aug 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing his entire first NFL season due to a meniscus tear in his right knee, McCarthy had an auspicious debut for the Vikings in 2025.

After displacing former Minnesota starter Sam Darnold for the starting job, the 6-foot-3, 219-pounder led his team back from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit by throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for a third in their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears — a game they won 27-24 on the road.

For his efforts, McCarthy earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Unfortunately for McCarthy, the highlights largely faded from sight after Week 1.

The Vikings’ first-rounder struggled with accuracy and decision-making. Despite starting all 10 games he appeared in, McCarthy completed 140 of 243 pass attempts for 1,623 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also ran 37 times for 181 yards and four touchdowns.

While McCarthy’s numbers aren't otherworldly terrible, they will do little to impress the masses.

As a result, the Vikings felt it was in their best interest to award the starting job to Kyler Murray to start the 2026 season — and eventually agree to part ways with their former QB1 when the Giants came calling.

Recapture the Michigan Magic

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) holds the National Championship Trophy alongside Blake Corum (2) as he celebrates after winning 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Less than three years after being a top-10 draft selection, McCarthy is continuing his football journey on the blue side of the Meadowlands.

At present, he is expected to play a reserve role behind Winston. However, Giants fans are rightfully expecting more.

Though they are justifiably skeptical because of his struggles in Minnesota, they hope there is still some national-championship DNA running through his veins.

In short, McCarthy will only succeed in New York if he rediscovers the ‘Wolverine’ in him.

Over his three seasons in Ann Arbor, McCarthy completed 482 of 713 pass attempts (67.6 percent) for 6,226 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also proved he could find the end zone himself, earning 10 rushing touchdowns.

In his last season with the Wolverines, McCarthy led Michigan to a national title, throwing for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions under then-Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh — brother of current Giants head coach John Harbaugh.

Michigan primarily ran a run-centric offense. Though this approach limited him to an average of 22.1 pass attempts per game, McCarthy’s mobility and clutch play helped the Maize and Blue reach the highest level of success.

Unsurprisingly, John Harbaugh was paying close attention to his brother’s quarterback during his days as a Wolverine.

“He always had good things to say about J.J.," John Harbaugh said. "I was following Michigan when Jim was coaching there. I don’t follow them as much anymore, but when Jim was there, that was a team I watched closely. So I’ve watched J.J. play a lot.”

Despite his somewhat limited on-field sample size, McCarthy’s potential is evident to those who spend extra time studying his mechanics. Though he may not have Winston’s arm strength or Dart’s dual-threat electricity, he can deliver positive results.

McCarthy is at his best in both third-down and late-game clutch situations. He can deliver the ball accurately from both in the pocket and on the run while splitting the defenders from his target.

Behind an offensive line designed to facilitate the running game, McCarthy can execute the type of RPOs that helped the Giants succeed under Dart.

Still, he must learn to identify and move on from problematic first reads quickly to find significant success with the Giants. When he is slow to progress, McCarthy’s ball placement can leave his pass-catchers in unenviable spots to make plays. He often struggled to utilize all areas of the field during his time in Minnesota — leading to conflict with Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell.

With New York unlikely to abandon its run/play-action-centric style, McCarthy will need to adapt quickly to his new surroundings.

Ultimately, McCarthy makes up for his logistical shortcomings by routinely leading his team to victories.

McCarthy finished his career at Michigan with a 27-1 record (.964) as the starting quarterback, the third-best winning percentage at the time by a quarterback in college football history.

Though some media pundits may self-righteously point out that “wins” are not a quarterback stat, they ultimately matter most to the team in the long run.

On that basis, McCarthy’s intangibles show he can lead his team in pressure-packed situations. When coupled with his on-field abilities, he could find success on a new team, playing within a new system and under a new Harbaugh.

Will he rise to the challenge?

The Giants will learn the answer soon.

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