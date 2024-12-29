Giants Roster Moves: Two Come Off IR
The New York Giants have activated offensive lineman Austin Schlottman and defensive lineman Armon Watts from injured reserve ahead of their Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Schlottman broke his fibula before the start of the regular season and has been on IR since then.
With center John Michael Schmitz already having been declared out, the Giants plan is to start Greg Van Roten, their right guard, at center. Schlottman could see playing time at right guard for the Giants this week.
New York's projected starting offensive line against the Colts is likely to be Jermaine Eluemunor at left tackle, Aaron Stinnie at left guard, Van Roten at center, Jake Kubas at right guard, and Evan Neal at right tackle.
Watts gives the Giants some veteran depth along the defensive line, which has already lost Dexter Lawrence II and D.J. Davidson for the rest of the season.
Watts had been playing well before suffering his shoulder injury, but his pending return allowed the team to trim Casey Rogers, who has since re-signed with the practice squad, to the 53-man roster.
In other moves, the Giants placed defensive back Raheem Layne on injured reserve. Layne reportedly tore his meniscus in his knee and will need surgery.
The Giants also elevated outside linebacker Boogie Basham from the practice squad.