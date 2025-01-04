Giants Tweak Roster Ahead of Regular-season Finale at Philadelphia
The New York Giants made their final 2024 roster moves for the regular season ahead of their finale Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
As anticipated, the Giants elevated tackle Tyre Phillips and outside linebacker Boogie Basham from the practice squad. Philips will serve as offensive tackle depth with starting right tackle Evan Neal having been declared out of the game.
Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Friday that Chris Hubbard would likely get the start at right tackle if Neal, who ended up not practicing all week, didn’t play.
Phillips will serve as the backup to both spots.
Basham gives the Giants depth just in case starters Brian Burns or Kayvon Thibodeaux need to be limited. Burns was on the injury report this week, listed with an illness.
But he is one of two Giants who has not missed a snap this season, having fought through painful groin and ankle injuries. (Offensive lineman Greg Van Roten is the other who hasn’t missed a snap all year long).
Thibodeaux, meanwhile, was also on this week’s injury report with a toe issue. Regardless, he took all his practice reps and didn’t receive a game designation.
The team also announced it has signed running back Dante Miller from the practice squad. Miller fills the roster vacancy that opened when defensive tackle Armon Watts (knee) landed on injured reserve on Friday.