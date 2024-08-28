New York Giants Practice Squad/Waiver Wire Updates
Beginning at noon Eastern, the New York Giants and the rest of the NFL teams will begin rolling out their practice squad, a group of 16 players plus up to one player designated as an international exemption.
Of that group, ten must be rookies or second-year players, while the other six can have varying accrued seasons. The salaries for rookies and second-year players are $12,500 per week, and the minimum salary for vested veterans on the practice squad with at least three years of experience is $16,800 per week, with a max capped weekly salary of $21,300.
Up to two practice squad players can be elevated each week by their respective teams to be available in a game before the player reverts to the practice squad 24 hours after the game is played without being exposed to waivers.
Three such elevations are permitted per player before future elevations become subject to waivers.
Here is our running list of the Giants' practice squad transactions. Keep in mind that teams are not required to fill all of the slots right away.
- LB KJ Cloyd: Cloyd had a strong finish to the preseason, loggings 16 takles against the Jets which bosoted hi to a fifth-place finish among league preseason tackle leaders (21). Cloyd also had two tackles for loss as part of his preseason in which he appeared in two of the Giants three games, signing with the team after the first preseason week.
Waiver Transactions
Players with fewer than four years of accrued experience are subject to waivers. This means that all 32 NFL teams will have a chance to put in claims for eligible players who did not make an NFL team’s initial 53-man roster, the waiver wire order reflecting the 2024 draft order (the Giants are sixth on the waiver wire order).
If a player the Giants want is claimed by a team above them, they lose out on that player. There is no limit as to how many waiver claims can be made, but for each player awarded to a team, it must remove a player from its initial 53-man roster.
Here are the known waiver claims made by/awarded to the Giants:
