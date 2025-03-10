Giants Boost D-Line Depth by Adding Roy Robertson-Harris
The New York Giants addressed their second biggest need on the defense with the reported signing of veteran defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris to a reported two-deal, $10 million deal.
Robertson-Harris, 6-5 and 290 pounds entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, with whom he played for four seasons.
In 2021, he moved to the Jaguars, who traded him to the Seattle Seahawks for a sixth-round pick on February 23, 2023. The trade came amid the three-year, $23.4 million deal he had signed with the Jaguars.
In 11 games played with Seattle, Robertson-Harris recorded 13 tackles, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. The Seahawks released him on March 4 in a salary cap-saving move.
Robertson-Harris, who has played just about every spot on the defensive line over his career, has appeared in 117 games with 62 starts and has 211 career tackles (122 solo), 27 tackles for loss, 67 quarterback hits, 14 pass breakups and 19 sacks over his career.
He provides the Giants with some rotational depth on the defensive line, a unit that New York is also expected to address via the draft next month.
