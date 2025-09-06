Why NY Giants Elevated Defensive Lineman for Commanders Game
The New York Giants' first practice squad elevation of 2025 was one that certainly raised a few eyebrows once it was announced.
New York’s lone elevation is defensive tackle Elijah Garcia, a move that raised some concerns that either a Giant's defensive lineman was suddenly about to appear on the injury list.
It turns out that isn’t the case. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, a reportof Lawrence's wife being due to give birth any day to the couple's first child is "apparently true."
That would explain the elevation of Garcia to the roster, as Garcia’s presence gives the Giants an extra defensive lineman should Lawrence need to leave the team to be with his wife before Sunday’s kickoff.
Further implications of the solo elevation
With Garcia being the only practice squad elevation, the Giants, interestingly enough, are in a position where they can now carry all three of their quarterbacks as active on Sunday’s game roster.
That leaves the door open for rookie Jaxson Dart to potentially see snaps if the game spirals out of control or, as some believe, if the coaches have specific scenarios in which they’ve penciled Dart into the lineup.
If the Giants were to have declared an emergency quarterback, that quarterback would not have been permitted to play unless the two quarterbacks in front of him were injured and unable to play.
This potential wrinkle adds another layer of intrigue ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener, as Dart is coming off an impressive preseason showing, which has only amplified speculation as to how soon he will receive game snaps.
For the time being, the Giants have insisted that it will be Russell Wilson as their starter, and that the intention is for Wilson to remain in that role for as long as he’s healthy. But if the season begins to slip away, it’s certainly fair to wonder if head coach Brian Daboll might pull the plug on Wilson in favor of Dart.
The Commanders, meanwhile, elevated center Michael Deiter and receiver Chris Moore. The elevation of Moore gives Washington a sixth receiver on its roster.
The elevation of Deiter, while somewhat surprising given that all nine of their offensive linemen are healthy, is likely a precaution since the Commanders don’t really have a backup to starting center Tyler Biadasz.
