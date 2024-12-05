Jaguars’ Jarrian Jones Throws Shade at DeMeco Ryans While Talking About His Ejection
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones was ejected from last Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans after he threw a punch in an altercation with Texans players resulting from the dirty hit of Azeez Al-Shaair on starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Jones came onto the field of play from the sideline and was right in the middle of the scrum between Texans and Jaguars players as Lawrence remained down on the field following the vicious hit that took place as the quarterback slid to give himself up on the play.
Al-Shaair has since been suspended for three games by the NFL. Jones doesn't regret coming to the defense of his teammates, and said he would absolutely do it again.
"It is what it is, it was a brawl," Jones said of his ejection from the contest. "That's my brother," Jones added of Trevor Lawrence. "One of the biggest things I regret about it is being ejected from the game so I could be there for my teammates...but as far as the whole thing went, that's my brother. I would do the same thing for all 70 guys that make up the Jags organization. ...But in the grand scheme of things, you can't get ejected from the game. That's just something you can't do."
After being asked about Texans coach DeMeco Ryans's comment about the Jaguars overreacting to the hit, Jones wasn't interested in discussing the division rival head coach.
"I don't even want to talk about that guy."
The Jaguars are in the midst of a very disappointing 2-10 season, and now Lawrence is on injured reserve and is expected to miss the rest of the year due to the concussion.