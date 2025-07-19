The Biggest Moves by the Jaguars' Opponents in 2025
Like in any realm of life, sometimes you have to make a big move. But, of course, those could be seen as a gamble. There's no denying that "No risk, No reward".
During the 2025 NFL Draft, Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, as a first-year decision maker, took a big risk by dealing away a No. 2 and next year's No. 1, to move up three spots to pick up the most-talked-about rookie of the process, WR/CB Travis Hunter. While it is a big risk, the dividends that the Raiders will collect will be astronomical should this transcendental, two-way move work.
Even so, the Hunter acquisition did not make the ranking of the top 10 offseason moves by impact published by CBS Sports recently.
Of the ten that did make it, around half of them were made by teams that are on the Jaguars' 2025 calendar, as moves that the "Big Cats" may have to contend with, or benefit from, this season.
While the deal for the Raiders makes the Jags' work-vacation to Sin City in Week 9 more of a challenge, as Geno Smith looks to be bringing stability to Sin City. It offers up a more palatable situation when Darnold and his gang fly into EverBank Stadium in October. The Darnold deal eerily echoes the hefty and egregious signing of 2012 known as "The Matt Flynn Debacle".
Because of their AFC South rivalry, the Jaguars may benefit from the No. 5 head-scratcher facilitated by the Houston Texans. Trading away OT Laremy Tunsil, albeit for a nice draft haul, weakened the Texans offense even more when the AFC South kings needed to boost it up to be a more legitimate contender in the AFC. By only replacing Tunsil with aged veterans and draft picks, the Jaguars' pass rush of Travon Walker and Josh-Hines could benefit.
In Week 2, "Duval's Finest" will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals, who spent big this offseason, by wrapping up pass-catchers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Mike Gesicki for a combined $301.5 million. Joe Burrow and Co. will surely rack up the points.
Across the pond in London, the Jaguars will welcome the Rams to Wembley Stadium in Week 7 with the article's No. 1 big move at quarterback in the return of Matthew Stafford. For Jacksonville and anybody else, a game against the Rams without the legendary QB would be as close to a cake walk as you can get in the NFL. However, Stafford was 7-2 to end last season and led the Rams to a win in the playoffs and a valiant loss to the Eagles in Round 2.
With a script designed to counteract these big moves and the mammoth measures of their own, Liam Coen and the Jaguars could see their organization on an even bigger list come January.
