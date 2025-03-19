2025 NFL Draft: Expert Gives Jaguars Shocking Pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not seen much variety when it comes to the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Most mocks have the Jaguars going defense at No. 5 -- more specifically, most mocks have the Jaguars selecting Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.
But there has been the first curveball of the draft process when it comes to projecting what the Jaguars might do with the No. 5 pick, and it came directly from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah vi
"Jalon Walker would form a dynamic trio with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, with the latter kicking inside on passing downs to give all three players the chance to rush the passer at the same time," Jeremiah said. "Jalon Walker could play off-ball linebacker on early downs and then rush off the edge when it's time to hunt the quarterback."
There have been very few mocks that have had the Jaguars landing Walker, but it is at least a scenario worth talking about. He was the heart and soul of Georgia's defense last year, and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has worked under a coach in Brian Flores who has proven he can scheme up linebacker/edge tweeners.
"I just would love to see given the opportunity, to just be a full-time rusher off the edge. I know he's not 6'5", ideal frame out there. I think he's going to be a nightmare to block if you just cut him loose and let him rush like that. That's what I would do," Jeremiah said last month.
"Everything is going to be dependent on what scheme you're in and who your defensive coordinator is. I think this guy is double digit sacks off the edge. I don't think his lack of that ideal size is an issue at all against the run. He's so strong and stout. I think he would be hell on wheels out there. That's what I would do with him. But again, if you have a defense that wants to deploy guys differently, I don't know that there's a whole lot he can't do."
It is far from surprising ultimately to see Jeremiah mock Walker this highly. Jeremiah has consistently been high on Walker as a prospect, and he is not alone.
"The thing I love about him is, okay, I see he plays with energy and passion. He plays fast. He's physical," Jeremiah said before last month's combine.
"And then when you talk to the coaches at Georgia and they say, this guy is rare, off the charts intangibles, leadership. He took over a couple of games, the Texas game at Texas, that was a statement there. I think he's a lock to go in the top 10."
