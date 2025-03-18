Latest Mock Draft Presents Best-Case Jaguars Scenario
The 2025 NFL Draft is just a month away, and teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the home stretch of preparing for the most important team-building event of the offseason.
The Jaguars have made it clear how important the draft is set to be as they look to shape their roster into a new image.
With that in mind, it is always a smart process to look at what evaluators, insiders and draft experts project to the Jaguars at various stages of the offseason.
The latest such mock draft comes from Pro Football Focus in the wake of free agency.
And luckily for the Jaguars, this draft presents a true best-case scenario. While most mock drafts have the Jaguars taking Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, this one gives the Jaguars a chance to take advantage of three quarterbacks going in the top three picks in Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart.
As a result, the Jaguars were able to come away with potentially the best player in the draft in Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, who became the Heisman Trophy winner under the tutelage of NFL legend Deion Sanders.
"I would like to see Hunter as a full-time wide receiver in the NFL. The generational talent falls to the Jaguars here as three quarterback-needy teams drive the blue-chip prospects down the board. Regardless of which position Hunter plays, his talent would elevate the Jaguars," PFF said.
Considering the Jaguars have needs at both wide receiver and cornerback, it would make sense to see them take a player with rare versatility like Hunter and quickly implement him into both sides of the ball.
Few NFL players have ever had consistent success playing both offense and defense, and Hunter aims to be one of the first to play elite football on both sides of the ball.
With a franchise that is looking for "intangibly rich" players and an emphasis on versatility, Hunter truly seems like a miracle scenario for the Jaguars.
"I think it's pretty simple from my perspective. We will prioritize people and players that are intangibly rich, and by doing so, they will elevate our ecosystem, our team, by being nothing more than themselves. It's as simple as that," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last month.
