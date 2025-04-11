2025 NFL Draft: What Analyst Believes Jaguars Need to Do
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock before they know it.
The 2025 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and while several teams have their abundantly clear position of need, the Jaguars are in a unique spot. This draft season will either make or break the future of the franchise, given they are set to select at number five overall.
With several analysts and mock drafters believing the franchise needs to address the defensive line in the form of Mason Graham from the University of Michigan, there are a ton of other ways the Jaguars front office could lean on draft day.
It was seen last season that there were sparks of improvement before everything came crashing down. Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr made a name for himself and franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked fine when he was on the field.
Going into draft day, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Jaguars still need to build around Lawrence. After all, he's had that "franchise quarterback" name attached to his profile since getting selected to change the course of the franchise.
"I'd love to see them add somebody on the offensive that's going to make it easier for Trevor Lawrence to do the things they want him to do," Florio said. "That would be if they can stumble into Ashton Jeanty or an Omarion Hampton."
You may be asking yourself, "But what about Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby"? Don't worry; Florio has that part of the scenario all figured out. Here's what he had to say about those two current Jaguars, should the front office take a running back.
"Bad news for Etienne and Bigsby if that happens, but just a guy who is going to be that difference-making home run hitter that's going to draw safeties to the line of scrimmage and make it easier for Trevor Lawrence to execute the system the way they expect him to do it."
The front office certainly has a decision to sleep on over the upcoming nights before the draft. If there is that type of player that Florio attested to (which there is), the Jaguars might have to throw the playbook out the window and take the best player available on the market.
