Jaguars' Offseason Program Is Key First Step For Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars are almost back on the grass.
The first phase of the Jaguars' offseason program will kick off later this month and, eventually, new head coach Liam Coen will lead the roster onto the practice field at the Miller Electric Center.
For Coen, it is a key first step in his mission to change the Jaguars' DNA on and off the field.
It is just offseason workouts, of course, but this is when Coen can start to set the tone for his first year as a head coach. It is his first chance to make an impression on the entire locker room from a big-picture standpoint, and it is here where he can start to cultivate the culture he wants to build.
The key practices for the Jaguars won't come until training camp. The days in which Coen needs to lead the Jaguars the best will not come until the fall. But the offseason program will give Coen a chance to show his roster where he wants to go and how he wants to get there.
"Energy. That's the first thing that we're really trying to place. It's just feel, guys, this is good stuff. It's great to be back. We're doing football, guys. How many of us get to do this? We get an opportunity to do this every single day. There are so many that don't, so how are we going to approach this thing?" Coen said earlier this week at the NFL's annual league meetings.
"I think they'll walk into that kind of feeling. We'll meet, we'll just do meetings obviously throughout Phase I, introducing our systems while we at the same time start to introduce our culture. The way that we're going to be, the way we're going to talk to each other, the way they're going to communicate with each other, how we're going to treat one another, that'll go hand in hand with the systems.”
Coen and the Jaguars will have to wait a few more months to get the chance to stack wins on Sundays, but the journey toward doing so will begin during the offseason program.
