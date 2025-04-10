2025 NFL Draft: Who is Jaguars' Best Day 2 Fit?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have plenty of options in the 2025 NFL Draft in the first round and beyond.
With 10 picks to work with, the Jaguars have the flexibility to attack the draft in any way they see fit. That will pay dividends when it comes to the Jaguars looking for more weapons for Trevor Lawrence, with the Jaguars having a chance to add playmakers and pass-catchers at any point in the draft.
One sweet spot for the Jaguars when it comes to drafting more skill players -- especially at the wide receiver position -- could be on Day 2 when the Jaguars have three picks. As such, it is far from a surprise to see Pro Football Focus list a wide receiver as the Jaguars' best Day 2 fit.
That receiver is none other than TCU's Savion Williams, who is one of the most versatile and athletic skill players in the entire draft. Williams can take snaps at both running back and wide receiver and could be a perfect chess piece for new head coach Liam Coen.
"After sending off their stable of pass catchers in free agency, the Jaguars need a complementary component to the passing game to pair with Brian Thomas Jr. Williams is a big-bodied target who possesses strong hands and consistency to finish contested catches (88.9% contested-catch rate in 2024)," PFF said.
The Jaguars clearly have a need for pass-catchers after moving on from Christian Kirk and Evan Engram this offseason, something quarterback Trevor Lawrence noted has been and will continue to be addressed.
"From what we have here, right now, I know those guys and obviously Dyami’s [Brown] a new guy, and we’ve got Hunter [Long] and Johnny [Mundt], two new tight ends as well, I know what we have to work with and I'm sure there'll be additions from the Draft. Who knows what those are going to be?" Lawrence said on Wednesday.
"But I like what we have, to be honest. Obviously, losing Christian and Evan are two big losses. I think we got some good guys in free agency and I'm sure we'll supplement the Draft as well, but it's a different system, so it's hard to compare apples-to-apples of what they're what their usage is going to be in this system, and kind of, it's just really hard to compare because they're totally different offenses."
We want to hear from you, so follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley
Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.