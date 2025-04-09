2025 NFL Draft: Why Jaguars May Struggle to Trade Down
In an ideal world, the Jacksonville Jaguars would be able to field a host of offers for the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It certainly seems like new general manager James Gladstone would be open to adding more selections as he and head coach Liam Coen overhaul the roster. Moving down, even without landing a haul of picks, would be quite an important and advantageous move for a new regime.
But that is an ideal world. The 2025 NFL Draft, while filled with talented players, is not an ideal draft. There are plenty of starters and hidden gems to be found, but the class is lacking in star power and quarterbacks.
We know one quarterback who will be a top pick in Miami's Cam Ward. He seems destined to be a Tennessee Titan in a matter of weeks, which means the likes of Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, and Jalen Milroe are the next up in line for teams to acquire.
While each quarterback has a skill set that could help serve a team's quarterback room, none are the caliber of quarterback you normally see teams make a trade up for. Some of them could still be first-round picks, but it is unlikely many teams are calling the Jaguars and willing to give up picks so they can draft them.
That is why it could be hard for the Jaguars to trade down, as badly as they may want to. The No. 5 pick isn't an ideal slot for a trade because this year's quarterback class does not present the options that the last few classes have offered teams.
When it comes to the quarterback position, there is a certain sense of desperation around teams without one. But while that desperation may lead to some teams reaching in the draft to find a possible answer, it does not mean teams are going to want to reach and give up multiple draft picks at the same time.
The Jaguars will be able to draft a good player at No. 5, but that doesn't mean more picks won't help the Jaguars' regime speed up their team-building process. In the end, though, it will likely be a moot point.
