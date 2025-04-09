2025 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Gives Jaguars Perfect Weapon
The Jacksonville Jaguars, above all else, want to surround franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence with all of the support he needs.
The Jaguars started that mission in January, hiring Liam Coen as their new head coach thanks to his reputation as a play-caller and his recent success at generating production from the position.
There are three different ways the Jaguars can accomplish that, of course. Improving the pass-catcher group, improving the running back room and, of course, improving the offensive line.
The Jaguars have already devoted plenty of resources to improving the offensive line, signing four offensive linemen in free agency. Two of them -- Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari -- are expected to start.
The running back room could be added to, but so could most positions. As it stands today, the Jaguars have two talented running backs in Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby.
That leaves a pass-catcher group that will clearly be led by elite wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who is joined by free agent signing Dyami Brown and veterans Parker Washington and Gabe Davis after the team traded Christian Kirk.
To give the Jaguars and Lawrence that support, ESPN's Mel Kiper's latest mock draft has the Jaguars aiming for a wide receiver with their second-round pick at No. 36, landing Ohio State star Emeka Egbuka in the process.
"Three or fewer wide receivers have gone in Round 1 just three times in the past 10 drafts. But the Jaguars would stand to seriously benefit if things go this way. Egbuka -- my No. 18 prospect -- is a smooth route runner and caught 10 touchdowns last season," Kiper said.
"Brian Thomas Jr. was terrific as a rookie, and taking Egbuka here would help make up for the loss of Christian Kirk and give Jacksonville a pair of young talented pass catchers to build the offense around."
The second round seems like a true sweet spot for the Jaguars to find a wide receiver. They should not feel the pressure to select one early thanks to the addition of Brown and the continued development of Washington, but chances are they could find a smart value selection like Egbuka in the second round.
We want you to never miss another story, so make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley
Please tell us your thoughts on this story when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.