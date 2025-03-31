2025 NFL Draft: Mock Gives Jaguars Elite Pass-Rusher
In 2019, the Jacksonville Jaguars had a draft that fell perfectly their way and ended with them drafting an elite pass-rusher.
Then-Kentucky pass-rusher Josh Hines-Allen was long considered a lock to go in the top-5. But when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants took Devin White and Daniel Jones instead, and then the Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL world and took Clelin Ferrell, the Jaguars had Hines-Allen fall right into the lap.
All Hines-Allen has done since then is become break the franchise's all-time sacks record and establish himself as one of the best defenders in franchise history.
Now over a half-decade since, could history repeat itself for the Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft with Penn State's Abdul Carter?
Just like the odds were stacked against the Jaguars to land Hines-Allen in 2019, the odds are nowhere near their favor to land Carter next month. But in the NFL Draft, one can never say never.
The Jaguars may have limited paths that lead toward Carter falling to No. 5, but it is not impossible. One mock draft from Fox Sports shows us just how it could happen, with the top-four picks consisting of Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Will Campbell going in the first four picks.
"The Jaguars will grab the player that sits atop many big boards with the fifth pick. Carter is a ready-made pass rusher with a high motor and excellent use of his hands, which translates to early NFL success. The Jaguars ranked 28th in sacks last year, and Carter immediately upgrades the defense,"
Geoff Schwartz said.
The Giants passing on Carter for Hunter would not be the most surprising move of the draft by any measure. That would leave the Patriots as the final team in the way of acquiring Carter in the event quarterbacks go in the first two picks.
It is still hard to see the Patriots passing up on a talent like Carter at No. 4, but sometimes need trumps all. And if the Patriots do go with Campbell over Hunter in this scenario, then we will see that they simply placed their left tackle need above all else -- a situation that would only make the Jaguars better.
