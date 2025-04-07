Which Draft Prospect Would Help Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence the Most?
The name of the game for the Jacksonville Jaguars is building around franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
No matter what moves the Jaguars make around Lawrence under their new regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, it is clear what the motivation is: to help Lawrence.
The Jaguars believe in Lawrence's talent and work-ethic needed to hit his potential. But they are also aware that they need to add more talent and play better football around him.
So, which options at No. 5 overall would help specifically Lawrence the most? We break down the top three below.
Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
The Jaguars are not getting many mocks pointing them in the direction of Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, largely due to the Jaguars already having a 1-2 punch in their backfield in Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby.
With that said, Jeanty belongs on this list. If the goal is to help Lawrence improve no matter the cost or the value, then Jeanty is a clear option. He is amongst the best running back prospects to enter the draft in recent memory, and he alone would take plenty of pressure off of Lawrence's shoulders week in and week out.
LSU OL Will Campbell
Another obvious pick, there are few ways to support Lawrence more than by improving the offensive line. Will Campbell is arguably the best offensive lineman in the draft and has years of top-notch tape and production against SEC pass-rushers. At the same time, he offers some positional versatility.
Campbell may not have an obvious starting place in Jacksonville, but he could line up at left guard or one of the tackle spots while the Jaguars develop him. Turning the offensive line into an impactful and effective unit will go a long way in developing Lawrence.
Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter
The best player in the draft, Colorado Buffaloes stud Travis Hunter is going to change whatever franchise he is drafted to. If the Jaguars are lucky enough to become that team in the next few weeks, then they will be landing a talent who could help take Lawrence to the next level.
If drafted to Jacksonville, Hunter would clearly play on both sides of the ball but would give the Jaguars at least a part-time running mate for Brian Thomas Jr. Having two rare athletes at receiver would certainly elevate Lawrence's game.
