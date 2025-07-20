3 Jaguars Players on Defense to Watch in Training Camp
Training camp for the Jacksonville Jaguars is only a few days away. The anticipation continues to grow as the franchise marches into a new era of its young history with a rookie head coach and general manager looking to right the ship this season.
Jacksonville's defense will be a point of emphasis this season, following a dismal showing in 2024 that resulted in a 31st-ranked total defense. Typically, this would make them the worst in the league; however, their siblings in the Carolinas had something to say about that. Under new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, the unit looks to become one that is competitive and disciplined.
With training camp starting Wednesday, I'm looking forward to watching these three players on defense over the coming weeks.
Andrew Wingard, safety
This is a big year for Wingard and, most importantly, a big summer for the veteran safety. The former Wyoming standout has been a special-teams asset and key depth player for the last several years, but this year could pose a brand-new challenge, one that could mean making the roster or not.
Wingard is a competitive, tough-nosed player who gets after it on every down. That will help him in his efforts, which may lead to a potential starting job once again. However, the competition at safety will be one to watch for the former undrafted free agent.
Travis Hunter, cornerback
This might seem clichéd because of the amount of attention that will be on the former Heisman Trophy winner, but his deployment on defense is what fascinates me and something I will be keeping a close eye on during practice over the next few weeks. Hunter is beloved by his quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, but his attempt at playing both sides of the ball will be a great story.
I want to see how Hunter is deployed, especially in situational football on defense. Where will he line up on 3rd & longs, short-yardage, or two-minute defense? We'll find out starting this week.
Myles Cole, pass rusher
When the Jaguars made several signings at edge rusher, Cole seemed like the odd man out after being the depth player at edge rusher, though he wasn't used as properly as one would want from a young rusher. However, with Dennis Gardeck on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Cole has an opportunity to shine.
Will Jacksonville keep five edge rushers on its final roster? It remains to be seen, but Cole has a great opportunity in front of him to make the case for the front office and coaching staff.
