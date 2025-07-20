3 Jaguars on Offense to Watch in Training Camp
Training camp for the Jacksonville Jaguars is only days away, as the anticipation continues to grow for a franchise that marches into a new era of its young history with a rookie head coach and general manager looking to lead the team to success.
Jacksonville's offense will be under the spotlight under head coach and play-caller Liam Coen, who looks to instill his quarterback and running-back-friendly offense with success in 2025. Several players will be under the spotlight, including Trevor Lawrence and rookie Travis Hunter. However, there are a few players that standout.
These players will be the ones to keep a close eye on during training camp, with the roles only expanding as the season quickly approaches.
Bhayshul Tuten, running back
Out of all the players that I'm looking forward to the most at training camp this year, it's the rookie, Tuten. This is a running back that could be a game-changer for the Jaguars' offense, but there is one thing keeping him back from potentially doing so: ball security.
Eight career fumbles in college are not ideal, and he'll need to learn how to play with better ball-handling technique. If he can, Tuten could skyrocket to the top of the depth chart. Expect there to be plenty of explosive plays during team periods at camp.
Chuma Edoga, offensive tackle
A key depth signing along the offensive line, Edoga has experience as a starter at a few spots along the front five. The former New York Jet and Dallas Cowboy has 23 career starts in 48 games played at right tackle or either guard spot, making him a potential sneaky player for competition at a key spot this summer.
2023 first-round pick Anton Harrison enters a big third year in the league and will need a push. Edoga could do that and then some, potentially stealing the starting right tackle spot from the former first-rounder. It will be interesting to monitor Edoga throughout camp.
Wyatt Milum, offensive guard
Another rookie that I'm looking forward to seeing at camp this summer, Milum, was one of the top offensive linemen in the country last season at West Virginia. As he begins his transition to guard, he could pose a challenge for incumbent starter Ezra Cleveland.
Milum plays with a physical brand of football and has plenty of mobility and lateral agility to fit in Coen's zone blocking scheme. However, the viewing part will be to see how many players he can put in the dirt during camp and how quickly he can get on the field this season.
