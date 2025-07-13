3 Questions on Jaguars' Offensive Tackles
The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a critical season in 2025,
After last season's 4-13 debacle, new head coach Liam Coen is tasked with quickly changing the Jaguars fortunes in 2025 and beyond.
To do so, Coen and the Jaguars' staff will have to answer several pressing questions throughout the roster. Ahead of training camp, we will look at each position groups and what those questions might be.
Next up: the offensive tackles.
Who starts at RT?
The obvious question for the offensive tackle room is who will start at right tackle, a question that would have been unheard of in every season since 2022. For the last two years, the Jaguars have started 2023 first-round pick Anton Harrison at the spot with little in his way in terms of competition. That looks like it is changing this year, however.
Now, Harrison will have to prove his mettle in a battle against veteran tackle Chuma Edoga, who has the leg up on him in terms of NFL experience. Harrison should still be the favorite to win the job in camp, but it is a question for the first time.
Will Walker Little take a leap?
For only the second time in his career, Little is set to be the Week 1 starter at left tackle -- and the first time it happened was because of a suspension for former left tackle Cam Robinson. Little has earned the role, however, and has often been the best offensive tackle on the roster since he was drafted in 2021.
But with Little now in the role for good entering the season, it should be expected for him to take a leap forward. He has been a good offensive tackle throughout his career, but the lack of consistent starting reps kept him from become great. Will that change in 2025?
Who is the swing tackle?
The Jaguars seem to have three candidates for the important swing tackle role: Edoga, Fred Johnson and Cole Van Lanen. It would make sense for one of the free agent additions to have the inside track, but Van Lanen could secure his spot on the roster if he is able to prove his worth as a key backup on the offensive line.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the offensive tackle dept!
Please let us know your thoughts on the offensive tackle depth when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE