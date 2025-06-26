A Potential Weakness for the Jacksonville Jaguars
Entering the offseason the Jacksonville Jaguars' most pressing needs were well known, as they needed, and still need help at several postion groups on both sides of the ball. The Jaguars improved their coaching staff and their roster but still have room for improvement.
The Jaguars have undoubtedly made strides this offseason and hope to make more during Liam Coen's first season with the team.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus ranked every team's the Jaguars' defensive line as the 29th-best in the league.
"The Jaguars' defense ranked 25th in pressure rate on plays without blitzing (29.6%) in 2024, and the situation looks similarly bleak for 2025. Josh Hines-Allen, who ranked between 10th and 18th among edge defenders in PFF overall grade in each of the last four seasons, remains one of the better players at his position," Wasserman said.
"However, the Jaguars need former first overall pick Travon Walker to take a step forward in his fourth season. For now, Jacksonville has arguably the NFL's worst interior defensive line."
Earlier this offseason, Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile explained his feelings on Hines-Allen and Walker.
“I am just excited about those guys. Obviously, their ability to rush, but they have done a really good job in the run game to this point too. They are technicians, and their D-line coaches have done a great job with them to this point. I am really pleased with their effort. They are great guys. Guys that you love to coach. If you can’t coach those guys, you shouldn’t coach," Campanile said.
Following Organized Team Activities, Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker spoke about the defense's progress this offseason.
“I feel like we are coming along. Everyone is starting to put everything together. The playbook is starting to pile up a little bit. I feel like the guys’ attention to detail with the long weekend, we came in ready to work today, so we are doing pretty good right now," Walker said.
“It is just a lot more mental now. I feel like I play a lot faster. I am a lot more comfortable. The guys in the locker room are a lot more comfortable with me, too. I feel like all that just came with coming into the league, establishing myself, and making plays for myself regardless of what the media said or what position I was drafted in. It was just me coming in and making plays. Everybody is starting to believe.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about camp!
Please let us know your thoughts on Hines-Allen today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE