Anton Harrison Should Be Jaguars' Answer at RT
The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of questions up and down their roster entering the 2025 season. But sometimes, those answers have obvious questions.
In my eyes, that is where things stand with right tackle Anton Harrison. The Jaguars have made it clear this offseason that Harrison has to earn his spot on the starting offensive line, with veteran offensive lineman Chuma Edoga right there ready to take it.
The Jaguars are right to push Harrison, too. He has the kind of ceiling that could truly be a difference-maker for the Jaguars' offensive line and, really, the entire offensive line. If he can fulfill his massive potential, he can easily be one of the building blocks of the offense.
It is because of Harrison's floor and consistency that he has to prove why his ceiling is worth putting faith into each and every week.
But it is because of that ceiling that the Jaguars should let Harrison once again be the answer at right tackle in 2025. No, he should not be handed a job -- nobody on the roster should. But he appears to be the obvious answer if the question is who is the best option at the position this season.
Harrison has shown off his high-level traits in the NFL before, thriving on an island in many games as a rookie and consistently answering the challenge of Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson in four matchups again him in the last two years.
Harrison has to improve for the Jaguars' offensive line to take a step forward; the Jaguars are as cognizant of that as ever. But with an improved coaching staff and scheme, who is to say Harrison can't do that? Because if he does, the benefits are clear.
Harrison has to earn his role, but there is no reason to think the third-year tackle isn't ready to do so. And if he becomes what the Jaguars badly hope and need him to become, the offense will be better off for it for years to come.
We will see in training camp how the new-look offensive line looks, but a tackle duo of Harrison and Walker Little should be the Jaguars' end goal.
