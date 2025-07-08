Jaguars' DT Issues Reflected in Latest Rankings
The Jacksonville Jaguars completely revamped a number of position groups on their roster this offseason, with one notable exception: the interior defensive line.
During free agency, the Jaguars added a number of new faces to the secondary, offensive line, and tight end units. They also made additions at wide receiver and backup quarterback.
Fast forward to the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Jaguars selected nine players and five defenders -- and not a single one played defensive tackle.
The Jaguars were widely projected to take Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft due to the outside perception on their defensive line unit. But the Jaguars went an opposite direction and instead traded up for star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter.
Even if the Jaguars stayed at No. 5, it appears they would have selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty over Graham.
“Yeah, I think short answer to that is the board always falls certain ways. You're not going to reach because of what might be a perceived need," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after the draft.
"So you are always going to take the players that you feel like are going to put the team in the best interest moving forward. You don't want to ever sort of lean heavily into just one idea of best player available and need. It's some version of balanced dynamic that comes with that."
In short, the Jaguars are ready to lean on their in-house options at defensive tackle in players such as Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Maason Smith, Jordan Jefferson, and Tyler Lacy.
The Jaguars do have talent in the room, but the 2024 season saw the Jaguars' interior defensive line struggle to be consistent in both the run and pass game. There were definte flashes, but nothing beyond that.
Part of that had to do with the coaching and scheme, especially with Armstead being relegated to the edge instead of his usual spot at three-technique.
Recent rankings from ESPN however display just where the Jaguars find themselves at defensive tackle. Voters such as NFL coaches, executives and scouts ranked the best defensive tackles in football, and the Jaguars were shut out of the top-10 and of the 11 other players who also received votes.
A lengthy list of top playmakers at the positions, but the rest of the NFL thinks the Jaguars' unit is outside of that group.
Now, it will be up to them to prove the doubters wrong and to prove the Jaguars' confidence right.
