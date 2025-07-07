Jaguars' Rival Receives Brutal Offensive Line Ranking
If there has been any position group on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster that has been consistently maligned over the years, it is the offensive line.
And it looks like they aren't alone when it comes to their AFC South rivals.
The Houston Texans' have received strong criticism on their offensive line dating back to last season, and Houston completely blew up the unit this offseason.
Out were veterans like Laremy Tunsil and Shaq Mason, in were other veteran pieces like Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson. Out were the previous coaches in the room, in were new faces at the top leadership spot.
In short, the Texans completely overhauled the DNA of the unit after a 2024 season in which C.J. Stroud was simply battered by opposing defenses.
But did any of those changes really make the Texans better? That is amongst the biggest questions facing the entire AFC South in 2025.
One ranking thinks the Jaguars' rivals did themselves no favors with their moves along the offensive line, with Pro Football Focus ranking the Texans as the worst offensive line in the entire NFL.
"The presence of veterans Laremy Tunsil and Shaq Mason prevented an already shaky Texans' offensive line from being even worse in 2024, and the team cut ties with both this offseason. Now there is very little to suggest that the group isn't deserving of the No. 32 ranking ahead of the 2025 season," PFF said.
Considering the Texans have won the AFC South in each of the last two seasons, the further dissolution of their offensive line can only be a good thing for the Jaguars as they look to climb back to the playoffs.
The Texans did win the AFC South with a struggling offensive line during the 2024 season, but it was made easy on them considering the Jaguars and Tennessee Titans were each in tailspins and the Indianapolis Colts had injuries at quarterback.
It does not appear the Texans will catch all of the lucky breaks once again this season, with each of the other three AFC South teams taking a clear step forward. Now, they will just have to make sure they take advantage of this Texans' unit.
