Jaguars Star Gets Glowing Fantasy Football Endorsement for 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars have garnered a lot of goodwill heading into the 2025 NFL season. They were regarded as one of the most disappointing teams last year, finishing just 4-13 despite rostering a decent handful of promising talents on both sides of the ball.
Now, they've added some encouraging personnel that has suggested a possible bounce-back campaign.
Most of the optimism stems from the hiring of Liam Coen as head coach. He's well regarded in NFL circles, with defensive coordinators and coaches voting him one of the most brilliant offensive minds in the league recently. After his astounding year as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2024, there are high hopes that he could lead a renaissance season for Jacksonville.
With the Bucs, he was able to coax a career year out of quarterback Baker Mayfield. If he can do the same or even more with Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars' offense could be in for a big year. That has the fantasy football world buzzing about Jacksonville's potential in the upcoming 2025 season.
Trevor Lawrence predicted to have a huge year
Both Baker Mayfield and Trevor Lawrence were elite quarterback prospects coming out of college. The Cleveland Browns took Mayfield with the first-overall pick in 2018 out of Oklahoma. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Lawrence with the top selection in 2021 out of Clemson to be their new franchise QB.
Coming into the 2024 season, T-Law's prospects looked much more promising than Mayfield's at that point in their respective careers. However, that narrative changed dramatically following Lawrence's down year and Mayfield's breakout under Liam Coen.
Yahoo Sports' Joel Smyth hasn't given up on Lawrence's potential, though. He believes that he could look even better with Coen than Mayfield did last season:
"There are multiple recipes to create a top-12 fantasy QB. Whether it’s purely on passing volume, through an array of weapons or by adding rushing upside. Trevor Lawrence has it all. When Baker Mayfield was blessed with Liam Coen as his playcaller last season, he finished inside the top three in both passing yards and touchdowns. Baker’s great, but he’s not a top-three NFL quarterback. He didn’t need to be in order to be the fantasy QB value of the year. Mayfield just had two talented wideouts, amazing passing volume and Lawrence’s new coach."
"The Jaguars QB now has all three to add to his rushing ability that most would be surprised to learn about. He does, in fact, score QB1 rushing numbers with 3.2 fantasy PPG coming on the ground in his career. All the signs are there for the long-awaited breakout, and I still trust in the former No. 1-overall talent enough to believe."
Mayfield reached incredible heights in Coen's offense last year, throwing for 4,500 yards on 71 percent completion with 41 touchdowns. It'll take a lot for Lawrence to trump those numbers, but he has the tools and supporting cast to do it this season.
