Jaguars' Liam Coen Gets Inspiring Vote of Confidence
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made some impressive additions ahead of the 2025 NFL season. This franchise wanted to ensure that they leave their miserable 4-13 finish from last year behind, and it overhauled its personnel to do so. The changes brought in extend from the front office to the field.
Jacksonville can boast some of the most impactful additions in every stage of the offseason. They signed a premier defender in Jourdan Lewis in free agency, who comes into the year as Pro Football Focus' 15th-best cornerback in coverage in 2024. The Jaguars also landed a huge fish in the 2025 NFL Draft, trading up for Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter Jr.
They even continued making tweaks into training camp and preseason, acquiring defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and wide receiver Tim Patrick in deals. However, Jacksonville's most important addition might not be any of those players. It'll likely prove to be new head coach Liam Coen.
NFL's best playcallers
Most of the optimism surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars' chances in the 2025 NFL season isn't due to any player they added, but rather because of their replacement of Doug Pederson as head coach with young phenom Liam Coen. The excitement around his arrival isn't unfounded.
He comes in as a first-time head coach after an incredible campaign as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2024. There, he took an attack that ranked 20th in points and just 23rd in yards the year prior to a fourth and third finish respectively last season.
He was able to work wonders for a unit built around Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving, and Rachaad White. There's hope that he can do even better with the Jaguars and their core offense of Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., Travis Etienne Jr., and Tank Bigsby.
While the Bucs certainly have talented players, Coen's schemes clearly unlocked another level for them. His performance as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator earned him high praise around the league. The Athletic's Ted Nguyen recently polled some of the league's defensive coaches and coordinators, who voted Coen as the ninth-best playcaller in the NFL. One anonymous NFC coach had this to say about Coen's work last year:
"It’s not just the plays themselves, but the way the plays were sequenced. He was able to be one (step) ahead of us a lot, which is rare. I would actually say he’s probably the only guy that was one step ahead of us all year. I was really impressed with that. That guy’s game plan against us got us to reassess so much stuff during the season and during the offseason. Honestly, I was so impressed by it."
Coen might be the new head coach, but he'll still be calling plays for the Jaguars' offense. Hopefully, by this time next year, he'll be even higher on the list after a dominant first season with Jacksonville.
