How New Addition Is Already Making Mark on Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars wanted to ensure that they have a better offensive showing this year than what they produced in the 2024 NFL season. Heading into Trevor Lawrence's fifth campaign, the team needs to ensure that they put him in the best position possible to succeed and justify his new five-year, $275 million contract.
To do so, they hired Head Coach Liam Coen, who comes into his first season with the Jaguars as one of the NFL's most highly esteemed play-callers. Just revamping the system isn't enough, though. No matter how brilliant the scheme may be, if Lawrence doesn't have any reliable targets to throw to, it'll be for naught.
That shouldn't be a problem for Jacksonville. This offseason, they added several different weapons to join Brian Thomas Jr. to form a lethal pass-catching corps. They took Travis Hunter Jr. with the second-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They signed Dyami Brown in free agency. They even made a preseason trade to ensure that Lawrence has everything he needs to excel this season.
Tim Patrick fits in perfectly
Between Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., Parker Washington, and free agent signee Dyami Brown, the Jacksonville Jaguars had a solid top four wide receivers with plenty of explosive potential. However, General Manager James Gladstone, Head Coach Liam Coen, and the rest of the staff felt that they were still missing one: a big-body wideout who can provide a large target for Trevor Lawrence downfield and in the end zone.
The Jaguars addressed that need in the preseason, trading away a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Detroit Lions in return for WR Tim Patrick. At 6'5", he has an engulfing catch radius and jump-ball skills that none of Jacksonville's other receivers bring to the table. Lawrence is excited about what he can do for the offense:
"He’ll be used. I don’t want to get into all of the details necessarily. I don’t want to bore you guys, but he’ll be used, he’s ready to play, and I’ve been impressed already with how he’s picking it up. Obviously, we’re not going to say get out and play 60 plays and throw stuff at him that he hasn’t really repped, but he’s a guy that can go out and make plays. He’s shown it. He’s been in some different complex offenses."
"I think he definitely has the bandwidth to learn everything quickly and be ready to play. Especially now that we have a game plan. You have something you can study. It’s not going to be like sometimes in practice, call-it periods, you’re pulling stuff that you haven’t done in two weeks. This is, 'you know what you’re doing, you’ve got to plan for it,' so he can get himself ready.”
Between his exceptional frame and stellar skills as a run-blocker, there's no doubt that Patrick will have a significant role in Liam Coen's offense. He'll get a good chance to prove that in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.
