BREAKING: Bears Sign Former Jaguars WR
Devin Duvernay, a former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and special teams contributor, has a new home, signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears.
The Bears seem all in and for good reason as there is a sense that GM Ryan Poles is on a seat that has continued to heat up, especially with the Bears firing his first head coach in Matt Eberflus last season.
The Bears have made a bunch of additions over the past two seasons in order to compete for a Super Bowl, entering the 2025 season with second-year Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift, DJ Moore who the team extended last offseason, second-year receiver Rome Odunze, and a revamped offensive line including a new interior with Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson after two trades and a big-money signing.
While Duvernay may play some offensive snaps, it's much more likely he'll be used as a returner. Considering the additions the Bears made on defense, this may be the best roster Chicago has seen since the Lovie Smith era, and only time will tell if they turn what looks good on paper into a product that looks just as good on the field, something Chicago has habitually failed to do.
Duvernay needs a fresh start because his time in Jacksonville, for lack of a better term, was simply not it. While his play may have been a product of the failures of the organization and the people who used to be in charge of the day-to-day operations, the numbers speak for themselves.
In 13 games during the 2024 season, Duvernay had 11 receptions off 16 targets for 79 yards and no touchdowns. He had four carries for three yards and he had a near career low year as a returner.
On punts, Duvernay returned 19 punts for 167 yards and on kickoffs, he returned 14 attempts for 351 yards.
Duvernay was released as one in a series of departures with new GM James Gladstone opting to clean house. Duvernay signed a two-year deal, offered by Trent Baalke.
Duvernay has been in the league since 2020, having spent the majority of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before coming to Duval County. The Bears are Duvernay's third NFL team.
