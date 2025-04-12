Who is the Biggest Draft Bust in Jaguars History?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have quite the track record when it comes to the NFL Draft.
While recent draft classes have yielded stars such as Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker and Brian Thomas Jr., the Jaguars have not always found consistency when it comes to their top picks.
Instead, the Jaguars have seen long stretches of ineffectiveness in the NFL Draft. The 2010s alone saw the Jaguars produce draft busts like Blaine Gabbert, Justin Blackmon, Blake Bortles, Taven Bryan, Leonard Fournette, and Luke Joeckel. Dante Fowler is another top pick who failed to complete his rookie deal, but he at least has found success elsewhere.
With all of this in mind, it can be hard to pick the worst bust in Jaguars' history. That list does not even include other names like C.J. Henderson, K'Lavon Chaisson, Derrick Harvey, Matt Jones, Reggie Williams, and R. Jay Soward.
Still, that is the task at hand for Sports Illustrated as they tried to uncover the biggest draft bust in each franchise's history. And for the Jaguars, they narrowed their choices down to one player: Blaine Gabbert, who has gone down as one of the worst first-round investments in a quarterback in recent NFL history.
"The Jaguars have been searching for a franchise quarterback since the days of Mark Brunell (the jury remains out on Trevor Lawrence) and took a swing on Gabbert as a first-round choice in 2011. The result was disastrous. Gabbert lasted only three years in Jacksonville, making 27 starts and throwing 22 touchdowns and 24 interceptions before becoming a career backup," Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame said.
Gabbert certainly had his struggles as the Jaguars' hopeful franchise quarterback, with Gabbert clearly showing early on in his career that he did not have the goods. Gabbert saw two coaches get fired in his first two seasons and eventually lost the job in 2013 in Gus Bradley's first year, with Chad Henne instead taking over.
I would personally make the argument for Henderson considering he was a top-10 pick in a draft full of All-Pros and did not even start 10 games for the Jaguars. But Gabbert was a swing at the most important position in football, and the Jaguars struck out as bad as you could.
