Jaguars and Bill Belichick Share A Similar NFL Draft Regret
The 2018 NFL Draft is not a fond memory for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Or for former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, for that matter.
In Belichick's upcoming book, "The Art of Winning", the all-time great head coach noted that one of the regrets of his coaching career was passing on Lamar Jackson in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Instead, the Patriots took Georgia running back Sony Michel at No. 31 and Jackson went to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 32. Michel spent only three years with the Patriots, rushing for 2,292 yards and has been out of the NFL since 2022.
While it is unclear what the timeline would have looked like for Jackson in New England, it makes sense why Belichick regrets being the last coach who passed on the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Belichick isn't alone in that regret, though. The entire NFL let Jackson slip through their fingers in 2018, including the Jaguars.
The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft is one of the worst processes the Jaguars have shown in the draft in recent memory. The Jaguars fell for a few stat-padded performances from Blake Bortles down the stretch in 2017 and gave him an extension in the 2018 offseason as a result, which led them down a bad path in the draft.
Despite having a clear need at quarterback even with Bortles' extension, the Jaguars passed up om one of the best quarterback talents in football today and looked to build the roster around their flawed quarterback instead.
This led the Jaguars to taking Florida defensive lineman Taven Bryan at No. 29, a move that has aged about as horribly as one could imagine.
It was already an odd decision then to take a project defensive lineman over a star quarterback prospect, but the decision has looked even worse in hindsight. Just like Belichick and the Patriots made a brutal draft mistake, the Jaguars made one with Bryan.
In four years with the Jaguars, Bryan only started 17 games and recorded just 5.5 sacks. In his NFL career, Bryan has just 11.5 sacks.
Would Jackson have become the star he is today if the Jaguars took him? There is no real way of knowing, but it is obvious the Jaguars and Belichick are both justified in this regret.
